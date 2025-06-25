“Teams have the right to release players and hire new players. Mostly, they're releasing players after hiring a new coach. When a new coach arrives, he prefers a certain type of style of play and certain type of players, so you find out that those players who were there don't fit in the new coach's plans.”
Safpu says their hands are tied as three clubs dismiss 40 players
AmaZulu, Chippa and Marumo embark on massive clearance
Image: Darren Stewart
SA Football Players' Union (Safpu) president Tebogo Munyai says that as much as they are concerned about the high rate at which clubs are releasing players, their hands are tied, understanding why the clubs are taking the route of mass clearance.
AmaZulu, Chippa United and Marumo Gallants have released a combined 40 players in the last few days.
“Of course, we are concerned. It's the biggest concern, the rate at which players are losing jobs. But, on the other hand, other players are getting those jobs,” Munyai told Sowetan.
“Teams have the right to release players and hire new players. Mostly, they're releasing players after hiring a new coach. When a new coach arrives, he prefers a certain type of style of play and certain type of players, so you find out that those players who were there don't fit in the new coach's plans.”
The Safpu boss added that they understand that most teams have budget constraints, hence they're compelled to let go of players.
“We understand that teams also need money to pay players, and most of them have limited sponsorships, so they have to cut budget by releasing players ... there's nothing we can do there,” he said.
Munyai also urged players to “take their jobs more seriously” and understand that the space is limited in local football, as the PSL has only 32 teams [ in the Premiership and the second division].
“It [releasing players] is part and parcel of football. It's now about players taking their jobs more seriously and securing their bag for life because the space where we're operating, the jobs are scarce, so players are fighting for limited space.”
16 players released by AmaZulu
Veli Mothwa, Andile Mbanjwa, Abbubaker Mobara, Sandile Khumalo, Mbongeni Gumede, Kwanda Mngonyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thembela Sikhakhane, Wayde Jooste, Skhulile Manyoni, Rowan Human, Ethan Brooks, Augustine Mulenga, Msindisi Kunene, Junior Dion and Boniface Haba.
15 players released by Chippa
Darren Johnson, Lukhanyo July, Justice Chabalala, Samkelo Jali, Andile Jali, Baraka Majogoro, Athenkosi Dlala, Ronald Sanou, Craig Martin, Ronald Maarman, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko, Aviwe Mgokozo, Enock Sakala and Bienvenu Eva Nga.
Nine players released by Marumo
Dino Ndlovu, Ibrahima Conde, Kenneth Nthatheni, Siyabulela Shai, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Gabadinho Mhango, Kopano Thuntsane, Vusi Sibiya and Daniel Akpeyi.
