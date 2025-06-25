“Ribeiro is a good player ... he has shown that already, even in this Club World Cup. The goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund was fantastic [he made a brilliant solo run from the centre circle before beating Dortmund keeper], so he should be confident to do it again now against his countrymen.”
Ribeiro's chance to shine
Star must show he belongs in Brazil’s squad – Feutmba
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba views the Tshwane giants' Fifa Club World Cup clash against Brazilian side Fluminense as a perfect opportunity for Lucas Ribeiro to show the Brazilian people that he deserves to play for Seleção.
Sundowns and Fluminense lock horns in their last Club World Cup Group F clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight (9pm). The South African league kings need a win to advance to the last 16 of this ongoing intercontinental competition in the US.
“Ribeiro will be extra motivated playing against a team from his country. Remember, he has always believed that he can play for the Brazil national team, so this is also a chance for him to show people in Brazil that he can do it,” Feutmba told Sowetan Tuesday.
“Ribeiro is a good player ... he has shown that already, even in this Club World Cup. The goal he scored against Borussia Dortmund was fantastic [he made a brilliant solo run from the centre circle before beating Dortmund keeper], so he should be confident to do it again now against his countrymen.”
Sundowns are third in Group F on three points, one behind leaders Fluminense and second-placed Borussia Dortmund of Germany. Fluminense and Dortmund are only separated by goal difference. Feutmba is confident Sundowns will progress to the knockout phase of the tournament, urging them to show Fluminense no respect.
“I believe that we [as Sundowns] have a chance to go to the second round. We should have character against Dortmund, but it's just that in football, you always have to make sure that you don't make mistakes. I believe the players have learnt from the mistakes they made against Dortmund,” Feutmba said.
“Sundowns have enough quality to beat Fluminense. We must not show them respect ... we showed Dortmund too much respect and ended up losing, so that should be a lesson against Fluminense. We must be fearless because we have already proven that we can compete against the best.”
