"It was difficult, I didn't prepare the team for the first two games as I was sick," Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the game.
"I would like to thank Mpumi and Nkosana [Irvin Khoza's children] for guiding me. Those are my mentors and congratulations to them, and I'm very proud of myself because they believed in me to say, 'one day you will make history.' We deserve to be here because we were the second best team in the MFC. We took Durban City toe-to-toe to the last day and we knew that this was our moment we needed to promote this team.
"And thanks to the people of Bokone Bophirima ... they were starving for [Premiership] football."
Makhoye was also pleased to have brought Premiership football back to the North West. "I wanted to create a legacy even when I started with this club. It was a college team and I said one day I needed to promote it to MFC and then take it to the Premiership. And I'm happy I have delivered that to the North West people."
City interim coach Diogo Peral was disappointed with the result as they start preparing for life in the second tier next season. "What can we do? We had a lot of chances to put them away and we didn't do it," Peral said.
SowetanLIVE
Orbit College graduate to Premiership after win over Cape Town City
Citizens fail to retain status, relegated to NFD
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Orbit College have done it and will play Betway Premiership football after they secured promotion following their 1-0 win over Cape Town City at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wednesday.
In the process, the Citizens were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship [MFC] as they were unable to retain their status in the playoffs after finishing 15th in the Premiership.
There were tears of joy after the final whistle for Orbit as they joined Durban City as the two teams from the MFC to be promoted to the Premiership to play top-flight football.
Letsie Koapeng netted the only goal of the match two minutes after the interval. They finished the mini-league matches with eight points following two wins and two draws in their matches.
Orbit came into this fixture leading both City and Casric Stars by three points following their 1-0 win last week, and knew a win will be enough to seal promotion.
Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye was full of praise for his players and said they knew this was their moment this season after they went toe-to-toe with Durban City in the MFC.
"It was difficult, I didn't prepare the team for the first two games as I was sick," Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the game.
"I would like to thank Mpumi and Nkosana [Irvin Khoza's children] for guiding me. Those are my mentors and congratulations to them, and I'm very proud of myself because they believed in me to say, 'one day you will make history.' We deserve to be here because we were the second best team in the MFC. We took Durban City toe-to-toe to the last day and we knew that this was our moment we needed to promote this team.
"And thanks to the people of Bokone Bophirima ... they were starving for [Premiership] football."
Makhoye was also pleased to have brought Premiership football back to the North West. "I wanted to create a legacy even when I started with this club. It was a college team and I said one day I needed to promote it to MFC and then take it to the Premiership. And I'm happy I have delivered that to the North West people."
City interim coach Diogo Peral was disappointed with the result as they start preparing for life in the second tier next season. "What can we do? We had a lot of chances to put them away and we didn't do it," Peral said.
SowetanLIVE
City face axe today but skipper Mkhize remains hopeful
Orbit coach calls for cool heads after playoffs win over Casric
Casric Stars coach stresses importance of winning next promo playoffs match
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos