Following Thembinkosi Lorch's impressive performance at the ongoing 2025 Fifa Club World Cup, former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego "Killer" Mphela feels the Wydad attacker deserves to be considered for the senior national team call-up.
The 31-year-old former Orlando Pirates star, who is on loan at Wydad from Mamelodi Sundowns, has been Wydad's liveliest creative player, and even scored during the Moroccan club's 1-4 defeat to Juventus on Sunday.
"I think we all know he is a talented boy and he has been showing the ability he has. The problem, I think, maybe there was too much distraction on his personal life and other things," Mphela told Sowetan yesterday.
"Coach Rulani [Mokwena] believed in him so much by bringing him to Sundowns, [but] it didn't work out, and he went to Morocco. You can see that the boy is very talented. You saw this in the last two games at the Club World Cup. [In] the first match, he gave Manchester City problems, [and in] the second one, he also did well and even scored.
"He deserves to be called up for Bafana Bafana because he has been on form for the whole season. He has been consistent, it is not only at the Club World Cup because I have been following the news and he has been performing. The whole season has been winning Player of the Month [awards] at Wydad."
Lorch deserves Bafana call-up – Mphela
Ex-Bafana striker makes case for on-form Wydad attacker
Lorch has been reviving his career at the Moroccan giants since he joined them on loan, and Mphela feels he is in a country where he is not distracted and hopes he will stay on beyond his contract unlike in SA.
"Even the coach [Amine Benhachem] that came in now, you can see he believes in him, alongside [countryman] Cassius Mailula. For him to be in a foreign country and do this well, it shows the character and the ability," he said.
"I think the big thing has been the environment and lifestyle, and he is focused on that side. For me, if Wydad wants him to stay, he needs to stay there because I think the relationship between him and Sundowns has broken. If he comes back, I think it will be the same problems."
Lorch will look to deliver another impressive performance to inspire Wydad, already eliminated, to victory in their last Group G match against Al Ain at Audie Field tomorrow at 9pm (SA time).
