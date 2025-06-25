City face axe today but skipper Mkhize remains hopeful

Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has vowed that his side will go all out to ensure they collect all three points and keep their chances of retaining their Premiership status alive when they visit Orbit College in the PSL promotional playoffs at Olympia Park Stadium this afternoon (3pm).
The Citizens will head into this game fully aware that they cannot lose. A victory for Orbit will be enough to see them promoted to the Betway Premiership as they will move to eight points in the mini-log table.
City, who have two points, can only get to five points should they lose and win their last game against Casric Stars at home on Monday.
A draw against Orbit today will mean City will have to beat Casric 2-0 on Monday to retain their status as they will be equal on six points but will have a superior goal difference.
“For us, the main aim from the beginning was to win our games, so unfortunately, in the last two games we played, we have not achieved that, only played to draws,” Mkhize told Sowetan.
“We still have an opportunity to rectify the mistakes we made that resulted in not getting the full three points.
“Also, Orbit winning in their last game [1-0 against Casric] also put us in a challenge and we must get results in this game.
“It's not going to be an easy one, we understand because we all know when you play teams that want to get promoted to the Premiership and are playing against people who have already played in the league, they want to prove a point that they are better than you.
“I believe that our mentality is to make sure we get maximum points so we can sustain the status of the club.”
Mkhize said they know what they need to do to win the last two matches and retain their status, but that they are not dwelling on what happened that resulted in their participation in the playoffs.
“I think the best way I can say it is we put ourselves in this situation, so we need to make sure that we get ourselves out,” he said.
“We know where it went wrong, but then let's first save the club.”
SowetanLIVE
City face axe today but skipper Mkhize remains hopeful
'We need maximum points to sustain the status of the club'
Image: BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
