Pirates boost midfield with Sipho Mbule

24 June 2025 - 14:17
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Image: Orlando Pirates/X

Just a day after announcing coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach, Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of Sipho Mbule who joins them on a free transfer.

Mbule, 27, saw his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns not renewed following off the pitch problems and has since joined the Buccaneers where he will look to revive his career.

The midfielder becomes the first official new signing as they strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

The former SuperSport United graduate is capped four times at international level. After an impressive four year stint with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, he secured a big move to Sundowns.

But he struggled to get regular game time at Sundowns and was loaned to Sekhukhune United in September 2024 and things didn't go according to plan before he saw his contract not renewed.

The Buccaneers didn't specify the length of his contract. Mbule was offered to Kaizer Chiefs by his agent Mike Makaab when he parted ways with Sundowns but it seems Amakhosi were not keen on signing him.

At Pirates, he will compete for a place with Patrick Maswangayi and will bring a different dimension with his flair, tactical and technical astuteness.

Pirates have also secured Tshepang Moremi who is set to be unveiled alongside Sinoxolo Kwayiba. 

Some of the players who moved from Sundowns to Pirates in recent times.

Lesedi Kapinga

Abel Mabaso

Wayne Sandilands

Kermit Erasmus.

SowetanLIVE

