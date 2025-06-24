Mamelodi Sundowns utility right-back Thapelo Morena has vowed that they'll go all out in their last Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash against Brazilian side Fluminense at New Jersey's Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday (9pm SA time).
Sundowns need to beat Fluminense to qualify for the last 16 of this ongoing intercontinental club competition in the US. The Brazilians are high in confidence after a gutsy display against German giants Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati on Saturday, where they lost 4-3. Morena, 31, made it clear that they draw motivation from their display against Dortmund heading into the Fluminense clash.
“We are going to give it our all like we did against Dortmund and try to convert the chances that we create. We've watched Fluminense games, but we weren't focusing on them until we played Dortmund,” Morena said.
“The performance we gave against Dortmund motivates us to drive on ... we are going to do well. We are going to give our best, especially because it's a game that's going to determine everything for us.”
On the other hand, midfielder Marcelo Allende anticipates an exciting game tomorrow. “It will be a nice game against a good opponent ... a Brazilian team that likes to play,” Allende said.
The Chilean also lauded his teammate for the plucky display against Dortmund, where individual errors eventually proved costly. Allende also promised that they would fight again against Fluminense.
“I think we fought. We know how high this level is and we know how big the team we played against [referring to Dortmund] is. We made mistakes, but this is our play, this is our style and we will play like this until the end,” Allende, who's started and finished both Sundowns' games at this Club World Cup so far, said.
“We know we could have done better, but I am proud of my teammates because after the mistakes, we still played and fought, scoring two goals. We will fight again against Fluminense.”
SowetanLIVE
Motivated Downs vow to give their all against Fluminense
It's a game that's going to determine everything for us – Morena
Image: Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Mamelodi Sundowns utility right-back Thapelo Morena has vowed that they'll go all out in their last Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash against Brazilian side Fluminense at New Jersey's Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday (9pm SA time).
Sundowns need to beat Fluminense to qualify for the last 16 of this ongoing intercontinental club competition in the US. The Brazilians are high in confidence after a gutsy display against German giants Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati on Saturday, where they lost 4-3. Morena, 31, made it clear that they draw motivation from their display against Dortmund heading into the Fluminense clash.
“We are going to give it our all like we did against Dortmund and try to convert the chances that we create. We've watched Fluminense games, but we weren't focusing on them until we played Dortmund,” Morena said.
“The performance we gave against Dortmund motivates us to drive on ... we are going to do well. We are going to give our best, especially because it's a game that's going to determine everything for us.”
On the other hand, midfielder Marcelo Allende anticipates an exciting game tomorrow. “It will be a nice game against a good opponent ... a Brazilian team that likes to play,” Allende said.
The Chilean also lauded his teammate for the plucky display against Dortmund, where individual errors eventually proved costly. Allende also promised that they would fight again against Fluminense.
“I think we fought. We know how high this level is and we know how big the team we played against [referring to Dortmund] is. We made mistakes, but this is our play, this is our style and we will play like this until the end,” Allende, who's started and finished both Sundowns' games at this Club World Cup so far, said.
“We know we could have done better, but I am proud of my teammates because after the mistakes, we still played and fought, scoring two goals. We will fight again against Fluminense.”
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi confident Ouaddou right guy for Bucs
Wafcon date opens opportunity for 12 new Banyana players
Thembinkosi Lorch’s CWC displays, goal against Juve, set tongues wagging
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos