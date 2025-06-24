McKenzie says VAR promise still on course

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie says he’s on course to deliver on the promises he made when he was appointed almost a year ago, including ensuring there’s a video-assistant referee (VAR) system in the PSL.
But when asked if the system would be in use when the next season starts in August, McKenzie could not provide a definitive answer, other than that he’s a man of his word.
Speaking after completing a 5km run at the Discovery Vitality Race Against Cancer in Soweto on Saturday, McKenzie said: “We have budgeted R90m for the system and it will be here. I’m not a minister of empty promises.”
But by his own admission, the minister could not give assurances because he still had to convene another meeting with Safa president Danny Jordaan over the matter this week.
Beside VAR, McKenzie said he should be judged on three other promises he made when he joined cabinet. “I made four main promises when I became minister: VAR; ensuring artists are taken care of and do not die paupers; negotiations are under way with the FIA to get Formula 1 here; and bringing Bloemfontein Celtic back — negotiations are at 99% complete. Judge me on July 1 (next Tuesday), because I will have finished a year in this portfolio.”
McKenzie also promised to crack the whip at Athletics SA after it emerged last week that officials may have used a credit card from the association for personal transactions. “They claim they held a meeting at a tarven. I would like to visit that tarven to prove to them it’s not possible to conduct a meeting at such a place.
"I have already asked for a forensic audit and will get a report in 30 days time. We have had to bail out ASA by paying for athletes to go compete in Namibia — we paid R9m — but they go around holding meetings in tarvens?”
Saturday’s Vitality Race Against Cancer, the first in a five-race Joburg series which features 21km, 10km and 5km, saw Vuyisile Tshoba win the men’s half-marathon, while Gillian Farquharson claimed the women’s section. “This race is for a good cause, that’s why I support it, it helps the country keep fit,” McKenzie remarked.
The next race in the series is the Rockies Gerald Fox Memorial on July 13.
SowetanLIVE
McKenzie says VAR promise still on course
Image: Supplied
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie says he’s on course to deliver on the promises he made when he was appointed almost a year ago, including ensuring there’s a video-assistant referee (VAR) system in the PSL.
But when asked if the system would be in use when the next season starts in August, McKenzie could not provide a definitive answer, other than that he’s a man of his word.
Speaking after completing a 5km run at the Discovery Vitality Race Against Cancer in Soweto on Saturday, McKenzie said: “We have budgeted R90m for the system and it will be here. I’m not a minister of empty promises.”
But by his own admission, the minister could not give assurances because he still had to convene another meeting with Safa president Danny Jordaan over the matter this week.
Beside VAR, McKenzie said he should be judged on three other promises he made when he joined cabinet. “I made four main promises when I became minister: VAR; ensuring artists are taken care of and do not die paupers; negotiations are under way with the FIA to get Formula 1 here; and bringing Bloemfontein Celtic back — negotiations are at 99% complete. Judge me on July 1 (next Tuesday), because I will have finished a year in this portfolio.”
McKenzie also promised to crack the whip at Athletics SA after it emerged last week that officials may have used a credit card from the association for personal transactions. “They claim they held a meeting at a tarven. I would like to visit that tarven to prove to them it’s not possible to conduct a meeting at such a place.
"I have already asked for a forensic audit and will get a report in 30 days time. We have had to bail out ASA by paying for athletes to go compete in Namibia — we paid R9m — but they go around holding meetings in tarvens?”
Saturday’s Vitality Race Against Cancer, the first in a five-race Joburg series which features 21km, 10km and 5km, saw Vuyisile Tshoba win the men’s half-marathon, while Gillian Farquharson claimed the women’s section. “This race is for a good cause, that’s why I support it, it helps the country keep fit,” McKenzie remarked.
The next race in the series is the Rockies Gerald Fox Memorial on July 13.
SowetanLIVE
City may look beyond Dladla for Premiership survival
'Dr Sleep' in the money after beating 'King Choki'
Motivated Downs vow to give their all against Fluminense
Vilakazi confident Ouaddou right guy for Bucs
Wafcon date opens opportunity for 12 new Banyana players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos