Durban City chair Farook Kadodia has revealed they may look for an experienced coach to lead them in the Betway Premiership rather than keep current coach Simo Dladla at the helm.
Dladla guided the club to win the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season and clinched promotion to the Betway Premiership. But Kadodia feels his lack of experience at Premiership level worries the club management. He said they want someone more experienced to help the club retain the elite status.
“Simo's only unfortunate situation for me, not the board, is that this will be his maiden Premiership appointment as a coach,” Kadodia told Sowetan in Durban at the weekend.
“That is what my board kind of fears, the lack of experience; a risky situation or not? But that it will be a collective decision and not my decision alone.”
Kadodia added that if the board decides that Dladla will not be the right coach to lead the club, then he will have to find someone more suitable.
Dladla has been with the club for some time, initially serving as an assistant to Zipho Dlangalala before he stepped into the role of head coach in December 2023 and managed to secure a promotion at the end of last season.
However, his position with the club is now uncertain.
“Probably we will decide in the next two or three days because there are things that we are already in consultation with as far as what we think that we need from the coach to manage his business in the PSL and hopefully it will turn positive,” Kadodia said.
“And if it doesn't turn out positive, we have to look at the option of what's available, but not that I got somebody else that I'm pitching against Simo which would be unfair.
“If the board feels that we are not going for Simo, I have to go to the market and look at somebody who can fit the criteria of the board.”
City may look beyond Dladla for Premiership survival
Dladla likely to vacate senior role amid concerns over inexperience
