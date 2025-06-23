“We tried to get the mix right. It's another opportunity for these players [new players] to step up. You can also say we're in a bit of a transition period and over the years, we've dealt well with that, where we brought in new, younger players. It's never about age ... we look at the league and see who's performing.
Wafcon date opens opportunity for 12 new Banyana players
Ellis names Mibe, Donnelly among new faces for cup defence
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Retaining only 14 players from the team that won the previous Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in 2022, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has high hopes that the newcomers will impress at this year's “life-changing” continental championship.
On Monday, Ellis announced her final 26-player squad that will attempt to defend the Wafcon trophy in Morocco. Casey Gordon and Nthabiseng Majiya will not travel with the squad as they are on standby.
Banyana leave for Morocco on Tuesday ahead of the tournament start on July 5-26.
“Some are new and some are not new to international football. Some of them went to the CAF Champions League [with Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Western Cape] and some played in the under-17 national team. Yes, it's a different type of experience, but they've tasted international football,” Ellis said during her squad announcement presser at SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Monday.
“We tried to get the mix right. It's another opportunity for these players [new players] to step up. You can also say we're in a bit of a transition period and over the years, we've dealt well with that, where we brought in new, younger players. It's never about age ... we look at the league and see who's performing.
“Hopefully, these players will step up because this is an opportunity for them to change their lives and make new memories, also making their dreams come true.”
Adrielle Mibe, the 18-year-old University of Johannesburg forward and 21-year-old University of the Western Cape striker Ronnel Donnelly are some of the new youngsters in the team.
Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Lebogang Ramalepe, Bambanani Mbane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane and Nthabiseng Majiya are the surviving players from the triumphant 2022 Wafcon squad.
Jane, Ramalepe and Motau will co-captain the team. Banyana are in Group B alongside Ghana, Tanzania and Mali. SA will play all their first-round matches at Honneur Stadium, in the city of Oujda, starting with Ghana on July 7. Four days later, Banyana meet Tanzania and on July 14 Mali for their last Group B game.
Final squad
Keepers: Swart, Dlamini, Dineo Magagula, Casey Gordon.
Defenders: Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Gabriela Salgado, Makhubela, Mbane, Dhlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo.
Midfielders: Gamede, Holweni, Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Jane, Motau, Regina Mogolola, Cesane.
Forwards: Mibe, Kgalebane Mohlakoana, Magaia, Seoposenwe, Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma, Donnelly.
