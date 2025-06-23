Orbit coach calls for cool heads after playoffs win over Casric

With an advantage in the PSL promotional playoffs after their 1-0 win over Casric Stars at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has urged his side to remain calm and focused in their final match against Cape Town City on Wednesday.
Orbit are leading the playoffs table with five points and a home victory against City at Olympia Park, Rustenburg, will see them clinch promotion to the Betway Premiership.
However, the Citizens need at least a draw at Orbit, before finishing off their programme against Casric on June 30 at Cape Town Stadium.
On Saturday, Orbit and Casric looked set to play out for another draw until Lethabo Modimoeng scored the only goal 10 minutes from time to hand his side the advantage.
“We need to remain calm. When things are going well for you, you just need to remain calm. We must never kick in because we will have a big game on Wednesday,” Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the match.
“It's there for the taking [playoffs], for now, we will let them celebrate because it's the first time beating Casric in the Motsepe Foundation Championship [MFC]. But we need to remain humble and calm, especially for that game.”
Makhoye also praised his side for executing their plan well against Casric, and for keeping their third clean sheet in the round-robin competition.
It was Orbit's first win against Stars in six meetings.
“It was always the plan, we said we were not here to play pretty football because of the pitch,” he said.
“So, we are not worried; as long as we don't concede. We have every chance of scoring. I mean, in these playoffs, we've never conceded until the last game. We didn't have a shot on target, today we got a shot on target and it resulted in a goal.”
Makhoye also hailed the impact of Orlando Pirates loanee Siyabulela Mabele during the match.
“Mabele got a big opportunity, but we knew that the boy would score. He has been the top performer in this team.”
SowetanLIVE
Orbit coach calls for cool heads after playoffs win over Casric
NW side lead PSL promotion table with five points from three fixtures
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
