'My first world champ won on this day seven years ago'
Boxing trainer Sean Smith recalls Thulani Mbenge's first ring victory
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Successful local boxing trainer Sean Smith described June 23 2018 as a momentous day because he produced his first world boxing champion when Thulani “Tulz” Mbenge won the IBO welterweight belt in Kempton Park.
The hard-hitting former bronze medallist in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was involved in his 14th professional boxing match when he picked up the biggest win of his growing career with a seventh-round stoppage of feared veteran Diego “La Joya” Chaves.
Mbenge, from Mdantsane, joined Smith’s gym in Johannesburg in 2015, the same year he fought his first professional match.
Mbenge won by a first-round knockout of Makhosonke Abrahams at Durban’s International Convention Centre on May 16 that year.
That bout formed part of Lundonga Boxing Promotions’ international tournament, which was headlined by Smith’s other charge, Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu and SA-based Congolese, Ilunga “Junior” Makabu.
Trained in Johannesburg by respected Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt, Makabu stopped Mchunu in the 11th round of their 12-round scheduled bout, which was an official WBC cruiserweight elimination fight.
“For me to get a raw athlete and you try to come out with a product; you feel responsible if it goes bad,” said Smith, the son of former national boxing champ, Kosie “KO” Smith.
“But to convert that raw material and make it into something makes me really proud. It was the start of bigger things. I was also very happy for Thulani because winning that belt was confirmation of the talent he has.”
Mbenge, who won the national title in his 10th fight, lost the IBO belt in his third defence against Sebastian “Harbour Basti” Formella in Germany on July 6 2019.
“That was a controversial loss,” said Smith whose charge, now nicknamed “Evolution”, regained that belt when he defeated Michael “The Problem” McKinson on points at the Copper Box Arena in London on October 19 last year, and is yet to defend it.
