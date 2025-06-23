Gutsy display against Dortmund impresses Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested that their gutsy performance against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund should remind SA to give the Brazilians more plaudits and appreciation.
Sundowns held their own against Dortmund in their second Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash in Cincinnati over the weekend. The Brazilians even dominated possession, but individual mistakes saw them fall short as they lost 4-3.
“I know that SA has, for the longest of time, been asking for 'shoe shine and piano' [Sundowns' traditional philosophy] ... for beautiful football, for us to be going to our own identity,” Cardoso said.
“I think today [on Saturday] we saw that [beautiful football] ... in the highest level, so it [their performance against Dortmund] was also a message to SA to highlight the quality of football that Mamelodi Sundowns play, not only destroy because there's a lot of destruction around us. We've always been tough, resilient, strong and courageous.”
Lucas Ribeiro Costa put Sundowns ahead in the 11th minute, before Ronwen Williams' error gifted Dortmund a leveller five minutes later, with Felix Nmecha pouncing on a misplaced pass by the Sundowns keeper to make it 1-all.
Serhou Guirassy made it 2-1 to Dortmund in the 34th minute after Teboho Mokoena was cheaply muscled out of possession in the midfield.
Jobe Bellingham netted the Germans' third goal, benefiting from another suspect goalkeeping from Williams on the stroke of halftime. Khuliso Mudau's own goal 14 minutes into the second half made it 4-1 to Dortmund, before Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba scored in the 62nd and 90th minutes to make the score respectable.
Cardoso is of the view that his team will grow after the Dortmund test, insisting they were now aware that they can compete against the very best in the World as Brazilian side Fluminense loom large in their last Group F game in New Jersey on Wednesday (9pm SA time).
“It was a hell of an experience for these players and I think that from this match, we'll grow a lot. We understand now that we can compete with these types of teams, that's the perspective we'll take to the next match [versus Fluminense], that we can again compete,” the Sundowns coach stated.
Sundowns need to beat Fluminense to make it to the last 16 or get a draw and hope the group's whipping boys, Ulsan, stun Dortmund with at least two unanswered goals in a synchronised match.
