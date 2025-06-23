Soccer

Abdeslam Ouaddou takes the helm as Orlando Pirates' new coach

23 June 2025 - 10:38
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Abdeslam Ouaddou takes over from Jose Riveiro.
Image: X/Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have announced Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach, taking over from Jose Riveiro.

Ouaddou parted ways with Marumo Gallants at the end of the season after guiding them to a 10th place finish in the Betway Premiership log table.

The announcement comes a few weeks before the Buccaneers depart for their pre-season training camp in Spain where Ouaddou will take charge for the first time. 

Ouaddou takes over the reins ahead of the new season, replacing Jose Riveiro at the helm following his decision to step down to join Al Ahly, after a successful three-year tenure.
Orlando Pirates football club

The 46-year-old former Moroccan professional footballer is a pro Uefa licence holder and oversaw 12 matches at Gallants, five of which ended in victory, while he settled for a draw on four occasions and lost three times.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new head coach,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“Ouaddou takes over the reins ahead of the new season, replacing Jose Riveiro at the helm following his decision to step down to join Al Ahly, after a successful three-year tenure.

“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician. A former Moroccan international, Ouaddou earned 68 caps for The Atlas Lions and enjoyed a distinguished playing career across several top European leagues. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.”

Ouaddou will be expected to hit the ground running as he takes over from Riveiro who won five titles during his three-year stint at the Buccaneers.

Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in SA towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons.

As part of preparations for the upcoming campaign, Pirates will engage in three friendly matches against European opponents including Bolton Wanderers (England), Pafos FC (Cyprus), Las Palmas (Spain), and Granada (Spain).

SowetanLIVE

