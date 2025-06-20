Palacios wishes Monyane the best on move to Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates youth coach Augusto Palacios believes his former player Thabiso Monyane will make it at Kaizer Chiefs.
Monyane, alongside Paseka Mako, are believed to be on their way to Chiefs after the Buccaneers decided against offering them a contract.
The 25-year-old left the Soweto giants, having spent five seasons at the club. The talented defender was promoted from Pirates junior ranks in 2019. After Amakhosi reportedly signed Monyane, Palacios is optimistic that he will revive his career at the club.
“The opportunity he has and where he is going, I wish him the best; he is a good player and still young. Pirates made a decision and I don't know why, but he needs to follow his football and his career,” Palacios told the media after the launch of Clinix Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge in Johannesburg on Thursday.
“He can play in different positions. Football is different, some coaches will like you and others will not, but the opportunity for him is to continue to display his full potential.”
Palacios, who developed Monyane at a young age, said the right-back needs to show his capabilities at Chiefs where he feels he can shine.
“Kaizer Chiefs is a good opportunity for him at another big club, remember he will continue with the same pressure he had at Pirates,” he said.
“If he goes to Chiefs, there is nothing new for him about pressure, but he only needs to continue to display his football. He must show ambition again to go to Bafana Bafana. Like I said, he is still young, he was at Bafana before and he must continue showing his capabilities.”
Palacios said that he was surprised when Monyane left the Buccaneers, but that he is happy for him and wishes him well at his new club.
“I developed him from a young age and I took him to Pirates when he was 15 years old. In football, you have too many surprises and you need to accept when the club releases him.”
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants announced the departure of nine players on Thursday ahead of the new season.
The players include Dino Ndlovu, Ibrahima Conde, Siyabulela Shai, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Gabadinho Mhango, Lehlohonolo Thuntsane, Vusi Sibiya, Kenneth Nthatheni and Daniel Akpeyi.
In addition, Junior Dion and Yanga Mjoli, who were on loan from AmaZulu, will return to their parent club.
SowetanLIVE
Palacios wishes Monyane the best on move to Chiefs
Gallants announces departure of nine players
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Orlando Pirates youth coach Augusto Palacios believes his former player Thabiso Monyane will make it at Kaizer Chiefs.
Monyane, alongside Paseka Mako, are believed to be on their way to Chiefs after the Buccaneers decided against offering them a contract.
The 25-year-old left the Soweto giants, having spent five seasons at the club. The talented defender was promoted from Pirates junior ranks in 2019. After Amakhosi reportedly signed Monyane, Palacios is optimistic that he will revive his career at the club.
“The opportunity he has and where he is going, I wish him the best; he is a good player and still young. Pirates made a decision and I don't know why, but he needs to follow his football and his career,” Palacios told the media after the launch of Clinix Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge in Johannesburg on Thursday.
“He can play in different positions. Football is different, some coaches will like you and others will not, but the opportunity for him is to continue to display his full potential.”
Palacios, who developed Monyane at a young age, said the right-back needs to show his capabilities at Chiefs where he feels he can shine.
“Kaizer Chiefs is a good opportunity for him at another big club, remember he will continue with the same pressure he had at Pirates,” he said.
“If he goes to Chiefs, there is nothing new for him about pressure, but he only needs to continue to display his football. He must show ambition again to go to Bafana Bafana. Like I said, he is still young, he was at Bafana before and he must continue showing his capabilities.”
Palacios said that he was surprised when Monyane left the Buccaneers, but that he is happy for him and wishes him well at his new club.
“I developed him from a young age and I took him to Pirates when he was 15 years old. In football, you have too many surprises and you need to accept when the club releases him.”
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants announced the departure of nine players on Thursday ahead of the new season.
The players include Dino Ndlovu, Ibrahima Conde, Siyabulela Shai, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Gabadinho Mhango, Lehlohonolo Thuntsane, Vusi Sibiya, Kenneth Nthatheni and Daniel Akpeyi.
In addition, Junior Dion and Yanga Mjoli, who were on loan from AmaZulu, will return to their parent club.
SowetanLIVE
Dortmund stars that Downs must watch out for
Good and bad signings of the season
Casric Stars coach stresses importance of winning next promo playoffs match
Be physical against Dortmund — Buckley
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos