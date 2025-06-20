Good and bad signings of the season

Dzenan Zajmovic (TS Galaxy)
The 30-year-old Bosnian striker linked up with Galaxy from Serbian side Radnik last September. In his maiden campaign in SA, Zajmovic managed 11 goals across all competitions. His seven league goals helped Galaxy to finish fifth, their highest finishing position in their brief PSL history.
Arthur Sales (Sundowns)
The 22-year-old forward arrived in Chloorkop from Belgian side SK Lommel last July. After a slow start to life in SA, Sales went on to produce impressive performances, playing a vital role in Sundowns winning their eighth successive Betway Premiership title.
His creative link-up play was key as he contributed nine goals and 10 assists across all competitions. It was in the league where his impact has been lethal, scoring eight goals and providing eighth assists.
Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs)
The 23-year-old defender joined Chiefs from then second-tier side Cape Town Spurs before the season started. Dortley didn't take time to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the league, also breaking into the Bafana Bafana set-up.
He would play Chiefs' first 17 league games until he was sidelined by a long-term injury that saw him miss the remainder of the campaign.
And the flops...
Gilberto (Orlando Pirates)
The 24-year-old left-footed winger joined Pirates from his native Angolan side Petro Luanda last July but couldn't knuckle down at the Sea Robbers, prompting the club to send him back to Petro on loan five months later.
It was reported that Pirates spent around R10m to bring Gilberto on board but that couldn't get return on investment as he only played 12 games without scoring or assisting. It's unlikely the Sea Robbers will retain him .
It was a match made in heaven for some teams and their new recruits who blossomed straight away in the just-concluded season, while others simply made the wrong investment in personnel. We look at the best and flop signings of the 2024/25 term.
Best recruits
Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Having joined Sundowns from Stellenbosch on a long-term deal last August, the 29-year-old Rayners repaid the faith the Brazilians showed in him with a return of 14 goals and nine assists in the league.
Rayners has continued with his rich vein of form – even at the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in the US, where he scored the only goal in the Tshwane outfit's tournament opener against South Korean side Ulsan on Wednesday, to take his season tally to an impressive 23 goals in all competitions.
Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United)
The 28-year-old midfielder joined Babina Noka on a three-year-deal from Upington City before the start of the season. Makgalwa, a Sundowns development product, was instrumental for the club in their fourth-place finish, scoring six goals and contributing an impressive 11 assists across all competitions. No player had more league assists than Makgalwa in the 2024/25 campaign.
Fiacre Ntwari (Chiefs)
The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined Chiefs from Galaxy in July last year, penning a contract until June 2028, with an option to renew for a further year. The Rwanda No 1 goalkeeper would only start Chiefs' first five league games, where he failed to keep a single clean sheet, and leaking seven goals, before he was dropped until the end of the season. Ntwari just didn't live up to expectations.
Boniface Haba (AmaZulu)
The 28-year-old Guinean winger joined AmaZulu from Moroccan side OC Safi before the start of the 2024/25 season. Haba was just out of his depth in the PSL, starting just one of the eight league games he featured in.
Apart from being rough and committing unnecessary fouls, he offered nothing, and it's believed AmaZulu have decided to terminate his contract.
Image: Alche Greeff
Vincent Pule (SuperSport United)
When the 33-year-old left-winger transferred from Pirates to SuperSport before the start of the season, he was expected to be Matsatsantsa's livewire, given his pedigree.
However, Pule, who is nicknamed “Mashonisa”, hardly impressed in the league. Pule managed just two assists without scoring from 19 league games as SuperSport battled relegation for the better part of the season.
Thabiso Kutumela (Richards Bay)
The 31-year-old striker is another player who never lived up to expectations in the just-concluded season, after joining from Sundowns last July. Kutumela started just two of the 10 league games he played for Bay, with just one goal.
Despite his vast experience in the league, he found himself playing second fiddle to inexperienced Yanela Mbuthuma.
