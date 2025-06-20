Soccer

Dortmund stars that Downs must watch out for

Guirassy would want to score against Tshwane side

20 June 2025 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini walk off the pitch after the match
Image: Mark Smith

After drawing their Fifa Club World Cup Group F opener against Fluminense in New Jersey on Tuesday, pool favourites Borussia Dortmund will be eager to bag their first win of the tournament when they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium tomorrow (6pm SA time). We pick three players Sundowns must keep a close eye on. 

Serhou Guirassy

The 29-year-old towering striker was already a threat against Fluminense, but he couldn't bury the chances he got, so he'll be determined to make amends against Sundowns. The evergreen Guinean marksman scored an impressive 21 goals from 30 Bundesliga outings in the 2024/25 season.

Guirassy is a versatile striker admired for his physical strength, aerial ability and strong finishing, particularly in the box. He mainly plays as a traditional No 9, holding up the ball and linking play.

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi in action.
Image: Mark Smith

Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi was arguably Dortmund's best player against Fluminense, penetrating through the left flank. The 23-year-old German right-winger scored seven goals and managed six assists in the recent Bundesliga campaign. 

Adeyemi is a speedy and direct attacker known for his dribbling and finishing abilities. Adeyemi excels in counterattacking situations and can play as a centre-forward and second striker, though he's primarily a winger. Adeyemi's ambidextrous nature and skill to take on defenders always make him a dangerous man, especially in one-on-one situations.

Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer, 31, is one of the most experienced figures in the Dortmund squad, having played more than 400 Bundesliga games. The former Bayern Munich star is admired for his all-action style of play and the ability to contribute in multiple roles across the engine room.

Sabitzer excels at connecting with teammates, particularly in linking play and penetrating defences.

SowetanLIVE

