Casric Stars coach stresses importance of winning next promo playoffs match

With the PSL promotional playoffs evenly poised after three matches, Casric Stars coach Joseph Mthombeni said they have no choice but to go all out for a win when they host Orbit College at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
After two matches, all three Casric, Cape Town City and Orbit have two points following their draws in the playoffs.
On Wednesday, Casric forced a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat against the Citizens and Mthombeni said they cannot afford to drop points against Orbit at home on Saturday.
“We have to go harder on Saturday to try and score goals to be number one,” Mthombeni told SuperSport TV after the match. “I have to apologise to our fans because 99% of them were in the stands, so this was a must-win match.
“I told the players in the dressing room that we always play teams in PSL [Premiership] in friendly matches, and we are always dominant and above them.
“Our players were just panicking in this match, but we defended well, and I must give credit to my players. We need to stay positive.”
Mthombeni also urged striker Decide Chauke not to put himself under pressure after missing a couple of chances against City on Wednesday during their stalemate.
“The problem with him is that if he is not scoring goals, he becomes very emotional and I told him that football is not about scoring only, it is for you to be part of the team,” he said.
“If you don't score the whole game, there is nothing wrong. You keep being positive because Chauke is someone who thinks that if he doesn't score, he doesn't play his game.
“I told him that he must stay humble and give his all. We will take this point and a goal and try to create something on Saturday and pray that next week when they meet Orbit no one must win.”
Meanwhile, City assistant coach Roger De Sa felt it was a good point on the road and believes they still have a good chance of saving their Premiership status.
City will visit Orbit at Olympia Park on Wednesday and will end the playoffs against Casric at home on June 30.
SowetanLIVE
Casric Stars coach stresses importance of winning next promo playoffs match
'We have to score goals to be number one'
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
SowetanLIVE
