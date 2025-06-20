“I think Sundowns should also play like they do in the PSL because their style of play has proven effective, so why must they change it? They must not try to sit back, they must be fearless and play their quick passing game in tight spaces like they normally do.”
Meanwhile, Sundowns left-back Devine Lunga, who had a blinder of a game against Ulsan, suggested that “big guns” Dortmund must know that the Brazilians were also a force to be reckoned with.
Lunga, who was the only African-based player to make it to the Sofascore Club World Cup team of the week, said: “Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of. They are not a small team; they are big guns. Yes, we might be underdogs, but where we come from, people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are and they know what is going to happen when you meet up with Mamelodi Sundowns.”
The Zimbabwean full-back, reflecting on the midweek victory against Ulsan, said: “I am very happy about the win ... we gave it our all and everyone fought to get a win.”
Be physical against Dortmund — Buckley
Bafana legend advises Sundowns to be fearless
Bafana Bafana legend Delron Buckley believes Mamelodi Sundowns can spring a surprise against his former team, Borussia Dortmund, and advised the Tshwane giants to stick to their style of play with a lot of physicality thrown in.
Sundowns and Dortmund meet in their second Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati tomorrow at 6pm SA time.
Sundowns head into the clash with high morale after beating South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their Group F opener on Wednesday to move top of the pool. German heavyweights Dortmund drew goalless against Brazilian side Fluminense a day earlier. Sundowns’ win over Ulsan was the first by an African side at this ongoing World Cup in the US.
Buckley, who made more than 50 appearances in a Dortmund shirt between 2005 and 2009, told Sowetan: “I think Sundowns can surprise Dortmund and get something out of this game. They need to get their facts right about Dortmund. They must be very, very physical because Dortmund are a German team and are very physical, and when they’re in possession, everything is quick.
