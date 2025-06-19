"I just want to thank my teammates, the coaches and the supporters that were behind us. For us as a team, it was all about getting the win in our first game, and I’m happy we managed to get it."
Rayners sure Downs will reach last 16
Second win, this time over German giants Dortmund on Saturday, could put Brazilians through
Image: Amanda Perobelli
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is confident the Brazilians will qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup last 16 after scoring the all-important goal that saw them beat South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their opener in Orlando, Florida, the US, early on Wednesday.
The win sent Sundowns to the top of Group F after pool favourites Borussia Dortmund of Germany were held to a goalless draw by Brazilian side Fluminense in the first game of this group on Tuesday.
Masandawana’s win was also the first by an African side at this ongoing Club World Cup. The Tshwane giants next face Dortmund at TLQ Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm).
"We just need to take it one game at a time. We need to focus on the next one and whatever happens in the next one happens but I think we can go through. We just need to keep helping each other, fighting and that's all it is about," said Rayners, who was also voted man of the match.
"I just want to thank my teammates, the coaches and the supporters that were behind us. For us as a team, it was all about getting the win in our first game, and I’m happy we managed to get it."
The 29-year-old Bafana Bafana marksman nearly bagged what would have been a historic hat trick with two of his goals being ruled out after video assistant referee (VAR) checks. The first goal was chopped off for a handball while the other one was ruled out for offside. “It always feels good to score goals. The two goals were disallowed, so I just have to keep pushing and focus on the next two games; that’s what matters,” said Rayners.
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Daniel Cardoso lauded their preparations for the win, saying that the determination from the group was crucial. “We lived the right emotions. The team found the right place to start the match. We prepared it very well tactically and strategically... then we found the commitment from everybody that was important for us to win it, playing to the level of preparation we had,” he said.
