Juventus in right direction, says Tudor after power win at CWC, Hilal hold Real

Juventus coach Igor Tudor believes his team are heading in the right direction after playing some brilliant football to beat Emirati side Al-Ain 5-0 in their Club World Cup (CWC) opener on Wednesday.

Tudor took over from Thiago Motta in March in the midst of a disappointing campaign after Juve had exited all cup competitions. He helped the club finish fourth in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next year.

Juventus won the last of their 36 Serie A title in 2020. They are also without a major international trophy for over two decades and the revamped Club World Cup gives them an opportunity to change that.

Club management have thrown their weight behind Tudor to lead the team's revival, with the coach extending his contract until 2028 earlier this month.

“I felt like the team really cared about this match, they were really motivated. They were on their mettle. They have that desire,” Tudor said.