Juventus in right direction, says Tudor after power win at CWC, Hilal hold Real
Foden and Doku power second-string Manchater City past Wydad Casablanca
Juventus coach Igor Tudor believes his team are heading in the right direction after playing some brilliant football to beat Emirati side Al-Ain 5-0 in their Club World Cup (CWC) opener on Wednesday.
Tudor took over from Thiago Motta in March in the midst of a disappointing campaign after Juve had exited all cup competitions. He helped the club finish fourth in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next year.
Juventus won the last of their 36 Serie A title in 2020. They are also without a major international trophy for over two decades and the revamped Club World Cup gives them an opportunity to change that.
Club management have thrown their weight behind Tudor to lead the team's revival, with the coach extending his contract until 2028 earlier this month.
“I felt like the team really cared about this match, they were really motivated. They were on their mettle. They have that desire,” Tudor said.
“There was lovely energy between the players who desire to work hard for one another, to run for one another. I felt that really came through, and I think the players felt that among themselves too.
“We are going in the right direction. There's always things you need to improve upon; a team is a living being, it's never the same from one day to the next.”
Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both scored twice as the young guns of Juve made a statement in their CWC opener at Audi Field in Washington DC.
Kolo Muani grabbed both of his goals in the first half, Conceicao scored either side of the break while Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz also found the net as Juventus dazzled the crowd at Audi Field with some mesmeric football.
The convincing victory sent Juventus to the top of Group G level on three points with England's Manchester City, who beat Wydad Casablanca earlier on Wednesday.
Juventus next play Morroco's Wydad in Philadelphia on Sunday, while Al-Ain, who lost to Real in the 2018 CWC final, face City in Atlanta later the same day.
Al-Hilal's 1-1 draw with 15-time European champions Real Madrid underlined the growing strength of Arabic football on the world stage.
Simone Inzaghi's side produced a bold, organised performance against a Real managed by Xabi Alonso, dominating stretches of the first half and going close to securing a shock win.
“It was a very good game. The lads played with great organisation and personality against what I consider one of the three strongest teams in the world. I couldn't have asked for more,” former Inter coach Inzaghi said.
Real laboured against a spirited Hilal as Alonso’s managerial debut delivered only flashes of promise in searing Miami heat at a nearly sold-out Hard Rock Stadium.
Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real an early lead with a composed finish, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before half time as Inzaghi’s men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.
A last-gasp missed penalty from Federico Valverde summed up a day when Real’s legs, and ideas, wilted in the heat and humidity.
In Wednesday's early game Manchester City began their Club World Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wydad in their Group G opener, courtesy of first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.
Manager Pep Guardiola opted to rest several key players, including Erling Haaland, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones in what was a sweltering midday kickoff at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.
Despite fielding a second-string side, City needed less than two minutes to break the deadlock.
Foden pounced after Savinho's cross was parried by Wydad goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid, with the England midfielder striking a first-time effort into the net to hand City an early lead.
City doubled their advantage three minutes before halftime when Foden delivered a pinpoint corner, and Jeremy Doku caught the Wydad defence napping to volley home at the far post.
City finished with 10 men after Rico Lewis was given a straight red card for a nasty studs-up sliding tackle on Samuel Obeng in the 88th minute.
