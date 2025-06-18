We must work harder to attract Broos' attention – Cele

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele says the club's players are not discouraged by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' decision to overlook them for national team selection, insisting they will continue to work hard to persuade him otherwise.
Broos has continuously omitted Chiefs players for national team camps, the most recent of which included friendly matches against Tanzania and Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium. The Belgian had initially named Chiefs trio of Bruce Bvuma, Yusuf Maart and Mduduzi Shabalala in his preliminary squad, but subsequently dropped them.
At the time of dropping them, Broos commented: “For the moment I think I can't select the players of Kaizer Chiefs. I hope they produce a better season next year. OK, they won the cup, but I think that was the only highlight in the season for Chiefs. All the rest was not so good.”
But Cele, who joined Amakhosi in the January transfer window, said they take this as motivation to do even better to be selected in the future.
“Maybe he (Broos) has a point because we are a big club that has not been winning,” Cele told the media during the Thabo Thalente annual games in Durban.
“In small clubs, there are not many expectations and he looks at individuals only. We strive to be at the right level. The team has to win something and we just have to continue working hard.
“Whatever happened in the short time I'm grateful for the people I work with because everyone at the club is involved and the six months I have been with the club has been a blessing to me.”
The 28-year-old midfielder made 15 appearances for the club, helping the club to lift the Nedbank Cup.
“For me to come back to Chiefs, the mission was to help the club win trophies because we know this is the biggest club in the country even though we've not been doing well in terms of winning things. But we know this is a team which must win trophies,” he said.
“We are still on that mission and I'm happy we won the trophy after 10 years. It is positive and encourages us going forward to know we can challenge for more things next season.”
SowetanLIVE
