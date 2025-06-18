Football is a sport where older players hardly get recognition, with emerging talents frequently enjoying all the praise, such that there are even awards exclusively dedicated to them. We pick five “madalas”, who, despite being already on the wrong side of 30, held their own in the PSL in the just-ended campaign.
Makhehleni Makhaula (Orlando Pirates)
Makhaula, who turns 36 in November, was one of Pirates' key players, helping the Buccaneers to finish as runners-up in the league in a season where they also reached the CAF Champions League semifinals and the Nedbank Cup final, having won the MTN8 early in the term. Despite his age, Makhaula hardly showed any signs of burning out amid Pirates' congested fixture programme, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions. Pirates struggled to play well whenever Makhaula wasn't available.
Deon Hotto (Pirates)
Hotto, 34, played a crucial role in Pirates' success in the 2024/25 season as well. The Namibia utility winger, who was used as a left-back for the better part of the campaign, played an impressive 49 games across all competitions, tied with 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng, as players with the most appearances for the club in the season.
Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi)
The PSL 'madalas' who made their teams tick
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Football is a sport where older players hardly get recognition, with emerging talents frequently enjoying all the praise, such that there are even awards exclusively dedicated to them. We pick five “madalas”, who, despite being already on the wrong side of 30, held their own in the PSL in the just-ended campaign.
Makhehleni Makhaula (Orlando Pirates)
Makhaula, who turns 36 in November, was one of Pirates' key players, helping the Buccaneers to finish as runners-up in the league in a season where they also reached the CAF Champions League semifinals and the Nedbank Cup final, having won the MTN8 early in the term. Despite his age, Makhaula hardly showed any signs of burning out amid Pirates' congested fixture programme, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions. Pirates struggled to play well whenever Makhaula wasn't available.
Deon Hotto (Pirates)
Hotto, 34, played a crucial role in Pirates' success in the 2024/25 season as well. The Namibia utility winger, who was used as a left-back for the better part of the campaign, played an impressive 49 games across all competitions, tied with 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng, as players with the most appearances for the club in the season.
Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi)
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Chipezeze kept an impressive 10 clean sheets, one less than Sipho Chaine of Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, who had the joint most in the league. The 35-year-old Zimbabwean goalkeeper's exploits proved vital for Magesi to escape relegation. Chipezeze also contributed big time in Magesi's Carling Knockout success, keeping two clean sheets from four games as they stunned Sundowns in the final.
Linda Mntambo (Sekhukhune)
The 36-year-old Mntambo was more of Sekhukhune's super-sub, always making an impact off the bench, as Babina Noko managed to finish fourth in the league for the second season running. The skipper managed to score five league goals, despite starting just seven of the 22 games he played in the competition. All in all, Mntambo netted seven goals from as many games in all competitions.
Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows)
Shitolo was Arrows' first-choice centre-back. Despite being partnered with several players such as Sandile Zuke, Ayanda Jiyane and Shadrack Kobedi, among others, at the heart of defence, the well-travelled 35-year-old was resolute. The former Pirates and Chippa United centre-back missed just two of Abafana Bes'thende's 28 league games, scoring one goal .
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso dispels playing Zwane in Fifa Club Word Cup due to fan pressure
Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan
Matthews excited to face former side Dortmund
Peral optimistic City will get positive result against Casric
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos