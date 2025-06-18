“Pyramids can be a good move for him financially, but I think Pirates can be a good move because it is really where he feels he will be happy and he has to be happy where he goes,” Igesund told Sowetan yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Rulani should prioritise happiness over paycheck – Igesund
Veteran coach urges jobless Mokwena to rejoin Bucs, not big-money Pyramids
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
With Rulani Mokwena believed to be on the radar of Egypt's Pyramids and Orlando Pirates, veteran coach Gordon Igesund feels it would be great if the young coach could rejoin the Soweto Giants rather than return to North Africa.
Mokwena, 38, is currently unattached after his contract with Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco was terminated.
Pirates are looking for a coach following the departure of Jose Riveiro, who has joined Al Ahly. Bucs want to fill the vacancy quickly to allow the new coach enough time to prepare for their pre-season tour in Spain next month.
Mokwena, who had a stint as the Buccaneers' assistant coach in 2018 and became head coach in 2019 for 14 matches, has not shut out the possibility of a return to the club his father Julius Sono played for. Igesund believes the experience Mokwena gained with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won four league titles as well as the African Football League trophy, can help the Buccaneers achieve success.
“Pyramids can be a good move for him financially, but I think Pirates can be a good move because it is really where he feels he will be happy and he has to be happy where he goes,” Igesund told Sowetan yesterday.
“Sometimes people want to move for the wrong reasons. Pirates are a good team, they want to improve and try to beat Sundowns for the league title after they dominated for many years.It is up to him and the negotiations he has with the teams.”
Igesund also feels having familiarity with the Buccaneers where he was an assistant coach to Milutin Sredojevic in 2018 can also work to his advantage should he return.
“He is a young coach and when you are young you need to get more experience. He moved from Sundowns to Wydad and didn't stay long and now he is on the move again,” he said.
“I think he needs to settle down. There is so much hype over him. I don't think he is in a position to keep moving. He has to make up his mind and decide if he will join Pirates or North Africa.
“He is quite familiar with how Pirates play. He is moving around too much and he must not base his decision more on money but on where he will be happy.”
Mokwena's agent Steve Kapeluschnik could not be reached for comment.
Mokwena's record at Pirates in 2019
Played: 14 won 4 Drew 5 and lost 5
SowetanLIVE
