Rock 'solid' debutant Letlapa ready to play in Europe – Cardoso
Defender says young left-back is ready to make his mark abroad
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United veteran defender Daniel Cardoso is advocating for his highly rated teammate Vuyo Letlapa, 21, to go to Europe now rather than joining one of the country’s big three – Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs – amid reported interest from French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.
Letlapa had a stellar debut in the Premiership, racking up four assists from 24 league outings as he established himself as one of Sekhukhune’s important figures in the 2024/25 season, where they finished fourth in the Betway Premiership for the second season running.
Letlapa, who only joined Babina Noko from third-tier Jomo Cosmos in July, also broke into Bafana Bafana Bafana set-up this year.
“Letlapa is solid,” Cardoso told Sowetan. “He goes up and down in that left-back position. I think he has done well for us. He was given a chance and I think he stepped up big time. You could see how crucial he was for us the whole season. I would have wanted him to stay with us, but I think in Europe he will grow more, especially if he goes to France with these Nice rumours now.
“The boy is talented and he’s still young, I think he’s ready to make his mark in Europe now. A lot of our youngsters in SA make mistakes by staying here to eventually go to Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs. They need to see the big picture, where getting to Europe as early as you can should be a priority for any youngster.
“Yes, the football in SA is of a good standard, but in Europe you can achieve more greatness and once you come towards the end of your career, you can come back to join one of the big three, having already achieved things in Europe,” Cardoso added.
Letlapa was part of Bafana Bafana B side, coached by Under-17 national team coach Vela Khumalo, that lost the Cosafa Cup final to Angola in Free State on Sunday.
