It's no secret that Kaizer Chiefs are working around the clock to sign a striker to solve their goal-scoring woes that saw them fall short last season. We take a closer look at some of the strikers linked to Amakhosi.
Fiston Mayele
The 31-year-old striker's contract at Pyramids may be expiring next year, but the Congolese striker has appeared to have already bade farewell to the club after helping them win this season's CAF Champions League. "Two seasons with Pyramids and 41 goals in all competitions. Many thanks to the entire team and to all the people who helped me in everything. Thank God,'' said Mayele. The striker enjoys a very strong relationship with Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi from their days at Tanzanian side Yanga. However, it's not clear if Amakhosi can afford Mayele's big salary.
Godspower Ighodaro
Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have triggered a renewal option on Ighodaro's contract as his initial deal was due to expire at the end of this month. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker, who's never played for Sundowns since joining the club from Nigerian side Abuja College in July 2021, spent last season on loan at AmaZulu, scoring five goals from 24 outings. Chiefs would have to pay a transfer fee to Sundowns to land Ighodaro.
Mayele tops list of goal poachers linked to Chiefs
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kibu Denis
Chiefs coach Nabi and the club's head of scouting and recruitment Thembela "Tera" Maliwa were seen in Tanzania two weeks ago, and it's believed Denis, who's on the books of Simba, is one of the players they have discussed. The 26-year-old Tanzanian marksman scored four goals in the CAF Confederation Cup last season as Simba lost to Moroccan champions RS Berkane in the final. Denis is contracted to Simba until June next year.
Robert Polievka
The 29-year-old Slovak striker is currently playing for Hungarian side MTK Budapest, where he's contracted until June 2027. Polievka has scored four goals from 26 NB I (Hungarian Premiership) outings in the 2024/25 season. The lanky striker is capped 10 times by Slovakian national team.
