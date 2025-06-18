Casric scores at the death to share spoils with Citizens in PSL promotion playoff

Casric Stars earned a point from the jaws of defeat as they netted late to force a draw in their PSL promotion playoff match against Cape Town City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.
The Citizens thought they had done enough for a victory when Prins Tjiueza netted in the first half, but Sphamandla Mlilo netted from a spot-kick in the last kick of the match to make sure points were shared.
The result will feel like a defeat for City who defended the entire second half to protect their lead, and in the process invited all pressure from Casric. All the teams are with two points after two matches and Casric will look for a win when they host Orbit College on Saturday at the same venue in their third match.
The Citizens welcomed back Tshegofatso Nyama, Lorenzo Gordinho and Aprocius Petrus from suspension, and their unavailability in the first match against Orbit was felt after playing to a goalless draw at home.
Casric started strongly, exploiting the space behind City's highline defence, and created a few chances earlier on but failed to take them. As the match progressed, the Citizens gained momentum and started to create opportunities.
It was not long before they broke the deadlock as Tjiueza gave the Citizens the lead three minutes before the half-hour mark after the Casric defence failed to clear from a setpiece.
That goal was the first in the playoffs following two goalless draws in the first two matches.
The match opened up with both teams having a go at each other late in the first half and had chances, but decision-making in the final third was the difference.
Searching for the equaliser, Casric came back with more energy after the restart and had chances but failed to convert them. City opted to sit back to protect their lead and hoped to catch Casric on the counter.
Decide Chauke had the best chance to equalise 15 minutes from time with Casric's best chance of the match, but his effort was cleared off the line by City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize.
It was one-way traffic in the second half as Casric threw everything they had to try and find the goal. The Citizens finally cracked under pressure as they conceded a late penalty in the last kick of the match which was converted by Mlilo to make it 1-1 and share the points.
Casric scores at the death to share spoils with Citizens in PSL promotion playoff
Image: BackpagePix
