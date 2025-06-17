Peral optimistic City will get positive result against Casric

After playing to a goalless draw at home against Orbit College, Cape Town City interim coach Diogo Peral said they will have to go to Casric and get all three points when they meet in the PSL promotion playoffs at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
The Citizens failed to take full advantage after Orbit and Casric drew their opening match last week, as they went on to play to a stalemate at the weekend.
This leaves Orbit first in the mini-log table with two points from two matches, and Peral said they cannot afford to drop points away to Casric tomorrow.
“A game at home is where you want to get points, we know how difficult it is to travel in the playoffs,” Peral said. “We watched some of the games. It is tough to play away.
“But we also had a lot of changes in the team, the suspensions didn't help some of the youngsters who came in and did well. So, we have to try to take the positives and move on to the next one.”
Peral said they know what to expect from Casric and have prepared well for them as they look to register their first win. “We know the teams that we are playing against. I have watched Casric in their home. It's just about getting the personnel that they can deal with,” he said.
“Now it's away from home and is more difficult, we plan against a completely different team. They are a direct team now, we need to plan and go and get points away from home. I think a few players coming in now will be okay.
“We've been training for way too long without games and we had difficulties where we were not playing to keep the guys mentally sharp. It wasn't easy. So, bring it on, I think it is better to go and get this thing done.”
