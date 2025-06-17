Retired Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Wayne Arendse is of the strong view that a solid defensive display can take the Brazilians far at the ongoing Club World Cup in the US.
Sundowns get their Club World Cup campaign under way by facing South Korean side Ulsan at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando tomorrow (12am SA time). The Tshwane giants' other opponents in Group F are German giants Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil.
“Sundowns have a talented squad, so talent-wise they won't have a problem. The most important thing for them is to be tight at the back. In such big tournaments, you must defend well if you're to stand a chance,” Arendse, who was part of the Sundowns team in what was their maiden Club World Cup in Japan in 2016, told Sowetan.
“Keeping clean sheets always increases your chances of winning games, so I believe that Sundowns can get out of the group stage and go far in this tournament if they can defend well. They must hold their nerves and just enjoy the moment.”
Many would expect Sundowns to have a realistic chance to beat Ulsan, who are the reigning South Korean champions, rather than any other team in their group. However, Arendse expects the South Koreans to be a tough nut to crack, saying they were “natural hard workers”.
Downs need a solid defence to progress in Club World Cup – Arendse
Retired Sundowns star says the Tshwane side won't have it easy against Ulsan
“I know people think Sundowns will have it easy against the South Korean team, but I don't think it'll be an easy game. South Korea is a footballing country and this team is their best. They can't be pushovers. Naturally, South Koreans work hard, so they won't allow Sundowns to walk all over them,” Arendse stated.
It'll be the second time Sundowns meet a South Korean side at the Club World Cup as Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors thumped them 3-1 during the 2016 edition in their second game after they had lost their opener 2-0 to Kashima Antlers of Japan.
After playing Ulsan, Sundowns next face Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm SA time). The Brazilians wrap up their Group F campaign against Fluminense on June 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida (9pm SA time).
Did you know?
Ulsan are five-time South Korean champions.
Their key players include Hyeon-woo Jo (goalkeeper), Young-gwon Kim (centre-back) and Darijan Bojanić (midfielder).
