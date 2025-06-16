PSG sizzle in California sun with big World Cup win, Bayern rout Auckland
PSG boss Luis Enrique raises concern over midday heat, pleased at huge Rose Bowl crowd
Paris St Germain picked up right where they left off in their first match since winning the Champions League last month, turning what was billed as a blockbuster into a 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup opener.
The midday match, timed to accommodate viewers in Europe, drew 80,619 people to the sun-soaked Rose Bowl in Pasadena — site of the 1994 World Cup final where Brazil beat Italy on penalties — on a day when the toasty conditions led to water breaks in both halves.
“It's the best scheduled time for the European countries, but it's difficult to play in these conditions,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said after the Group B clash.
Enrique was encouraged to see the huge turnout, which set an attendance record for PSG and Atletico Madrid this season, according to Fifa.
“It's really great to feel that love in another part of the world,” Enrique said. “We are happy and we want to continue in that way.”
The 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 announce their arrival at the FIFA #CWC2025— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 15, 2025
Vitinha glides effortlessly to score PSG’s second goal 🔥
📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/4GPVGbyTgw
No team has been able to derail PSG lately. They have outscored their opponents 12-0 in their last three matches including their 5-0 romp over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
Beating fellow European powerhouse Atletico Madrid in such convincing fashion on Sunday solidifies PSG's status as one of the favourites to triumph in the 32-team Club World Cup.
Despite being without injured Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele, the young team earned the win behind a balanced attack and saw goals from four different players — Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in.
“Every single player has been developing and showing to the team their best quality,” Enrique said. “As a coach I'm very happy.”
Man-of-the-match Vitinha said it is always a group effort.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ✅— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 15, 2025
Kingsley Coman scores the first goal of the #FIFACWC
📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/DwIoemHypB
“As always I am going to talk about the team,” he said. “It was a very good game and it's difficult with this temperature, but we did well against a very good team.
:Everybody knows Atletico is a tough team, an aggressive team, but we did very well. We managed to control all of the game.
“We could have scored more, but we are happy with the result.”
PSG will be back at the Rose Bowl on Thursday evening to face Botafogo.
Michael Olise scored two goals with two assists, all in the first half as Bayern Munich got routed New Zealand's Auckland City 10-0 in their Group C opener in Cincinnati.
Kinglesly Coman also scored a pair of first-half goals for Bayern, including the opening goal of the tournament in the sixth minute, after Saturday's game between Egypt's Al Ahly and Inter Miami FC ended in a 0-0 draw.
Olise scored goals in the 20th minute and the third minute of first-half stoppage time. His early assists were for Coman's second goal, for a 4-0 lead in the 22nd minute and his was for veteran Thomas Muller for a 5-0 lead in the 45th.
Bayern further distanced themselves in the second half, with midfielder Jamal Musiala scoring three goals in a 16-minute stretch. Muller capped the scoring with a goal in the 89th and also had an assist on Musiala's first goal in the 68th.
Bayern Munich face Argentina's Boca Juniors their next Group C cash play in Miami on Friday. Auckland City meet Benfica in Orlando.
Brazilian and South American champions Botafogo survived a late onslaught to beat MLS side Seattle Sounders 2-1 in their Group B opener at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
First-half headers from Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus gave the visitors a deserved lead but a second-half deflected effort from Cristian Roldan handed the hosts a lifeline.
Despite coming under late pressure, Botafogo held firm to secure the three points, with goalkeeper John making a brilliant save deep in added time to deny Seattle an equaliser.
Botafogo are second in Group B on goal difference to PSG.
Reuters-Field Level Media