No goal, but Messi’s influence on show in Inter’s World Cup opener against Ahly

Though he did not score, Lionel Messi again proved his worth for Inter Miami, showing some brilliance and avoiding injury as they got off to a decent start in the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw against African giants Al Ahly from Egypt on Saturday.

Messi draws huge crowds to stadiums, and attendance will be a key measure of the revamped Club World Cup's success or failure. On Saturday, almost 61,000 fans filled the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, making for a festive atmosphere and giving the tournament a satisfying start.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said they were “nervous and anxious in the first half, which is normal given the context”.

“In the second half, we were more patient. We played all over the pitch, created chances and could have scored to win the game. But it’s a 90-minute match, and let’s not forget we struggled in that first half.

“It’s clear that when we find Leo [Messi] in the right positions and give him good passes, we have more options and chances. In the first half, we kept trying to find him with the first ball, but they were ready for us.