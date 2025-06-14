No goals have been scored so far in the Premier Soccer League's promotion/relegation playoffs after Cape Town City were held to a 0-0 draw by Orbit College in the second match played at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
This was Orbit's second match after they opened with the same scoreline against their fellow national first division rivals Casric Stars FC on Wednesday.
City will have to register a first victory when they visit Stars in Mpumalanga on Wednesday in what will be their second match in these playoffs.
The team finishing with the most points in these playoffs will secure a status in the Betway Premiership while the other two will campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season.
No goals in PSL playoffs as City are held at home by Orbit College
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
