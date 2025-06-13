Soccer

Thembi's brilliance in Banyana shirt

13 June 2025 - 09:32
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thembi Kgatlana has been left out of the Wafcon squad.
Thembi Kgatlana has been left out of the Wafcon squad.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Thembi Kgatlana's unavailability due to “personal reasons” for the upcoming Wafcon could jeopardise Banyana Banyana's chances of defending their continental championship in Morocco.

Kgatlana has been one of Banyana's most influential players in recent times. In 2018, Kgatlana was voted as the African Women's Footballer of the Year. In the same year, she won the Wafcon Player of the Tournament after Banyana finished as runners-up to Nigeria in Ghana, where she also scooped the Golden Boot and Goal of the Tournament accolades. 

In the 2019 Fifa World Cup in France, the Mohlakeng-born star scored Banyana's only goal of the tournament, in the 3-1 thumping by Spain in group stages.

In the 2023 World Cup, Kgatlana, who boasts more than 80 goals in the Banyana shirt, played a crucial role in helping the team reach the knockout phase for the first time, scoring two goals before the Netherlands eliminated SA in the last 16 of the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

SowetanLIVE

Modise tells Safa to resolve Kgatlana issue

Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise has urged Safa to pull out all the stops to resolve issues preventing star forward Thembi Kgatlana from going to ...
Sport
8 hours ago

The Quick Interview | Tennis champ Montjane speaks of her drive and motivation

After securing her fourth Grand Slam championship title at Roland Garros in Paris at the weekend, SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Comrades Marathon organisers vow to improve after problems on Sunday

The Comrades Marathon Association says it will address concerns from Sunday’s edition of the race, highlighting in a press statement the congestion ...
Sport
1 day ago

Four stars Broos can't afford to ignore in future

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos couldn't stop raving about the performances of his new-look and youthful team during the latest friendlies against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire