Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has suggested he wasn't too obsessed about winning the Defender of the Season accolade as many tip him to be among the candidates.
“For the Defender of the Season award, I will just let God decide. If it's meant to be, it will happen and if not, then we'll move on,” the 29-year-old said during the recent Bafana camp, where he skippered the national team to a 2-0 win over Mozambique in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Sibisi feels his Bafana teammates, Stellenbosch duo of Fawaaz Basadien and Thabo Moloisane, also deserve a shout for the award. “Fawaaz needs no introduction and Thabo has also been doing well for Stellies. We all did well for our clubs, hopefully that's rewarded,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos explained why he made Sibisi captain, lauding the Pirates man's professionalism and attitude. The Belgian likened Sibisi's leadership style to Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has been Bafana's full-time skipper since his arrival in May 2021.
“Leadership is not about always having a big mouth. Sometimes you have captains who talk a lot, but those two, Ronwen and Sibisi, are not guys who talk a lot. But just the way they are, they command respect from the rest of the players,” he said.
“Ronwen is Ronwen, but maybe nobody saw a captain in Sibisi. He’s been with us from the first day I’ve been here. I know this guy and there’s no better professional than him. He has respect from his players, because he’s like that and the attitude he has.
“You see that he is the captain, but you don’t hear him [talking too much]. And today [Tuesday] also, it was the right choice to make him the captain, because we wanted to have two teams since he didn’t play on Friday.”
Sibisi leaves top award in the hands of God
Broos sings praises of his captain saying there's 'no better professional' than him
