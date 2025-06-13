Our PSL team of the season

The 2024/25 campaign was a season where a number of individuals shone the brightest. We pick our best XI.
Goalkeeper: Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi)
Chipezeze was outstanding for Magesi, playing a huge role in the team's survival as they finished 13th in the log table. In 26 appearances, the 35-year-old kept an impressive 10 clean sheets. The Zimbabwean international was also instrumental in Magesi's Carling Knockout success. He has been recalled to the Zimbabwe squad.
Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Mudau's defensive prowess was crucial for Sundowns, where they clinched their eighth championship with just 13 goals conceded. The 30-year-old full-back also chipped in with one goal and three assists, while he also played a telling role in the team reaching the CAF Champions League final for the first time since 2016.
Left-back: Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch)
Basadien had a very productive campaign, scoring seven goals and racking up eight assists. The 28-year-old left-back led by example as one of a few seasoned-campaigners in the Stellies team after the departure of Iqraam Rayners, Deano van Rooyen and Jayden Adams.
Central defender: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)
Sibisi, 29, was the ever-present feature in the Bucs starting XI, playing 42 games across all competitions. He hardly put a foot wrong, managing to do well even when his central defensive partners changed. Sibisi started the season on the fringes but later established himself as Bucs' first-choice centre-half, partnering with Thabiso Sesane during the early stages of his rejuvenation phase, before he formed a solid central defence partnership with prodigy Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Central defender: Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch)
Moloisane's tactical awareness makes him one of the best centre-backs in the league and that showed this season as he played a crucial role in Stellenbosch retaining their third spot. The 26-year-old also received a few Bafana call-ups along the way, where he used the experience he gained from playing continental football with Stellies diligently.
Holding Midfielder: Makhehleni Makhaula (Pirates)
Makhaula, 35, had an outstanding campaign, featuring in 44 matches across all competitions. He protected the defence superbly, allowing the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi and Thalente Mbatha attacking freedom. Despite his age, Makhaula never showed signs of burning out.
Attacking midfielder: Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa)
Kwayiba had a season to remember, scoring six league goals. The 25-year-old playmaker was Chilli Boys' livewire and that was evident because whenever his form dipped, the team struggled to win. Kwayiba's brilliant campaign saw him earn Bafana call-ups, also attracting interest from Orlando Pirates, who're believed to have already signed him for the new season.
Right-winger: Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns)
The 26-year-old was a marvel to watch, playing a telling role in Sundowns' success as they won their eighth successive league title. Costa also finished as the league's top-scorer with 16 goals. The Brazilian was named the Player of the Month multiple times.
Left-winger: Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)
Mofokeng, 20, was the face of Pirates this season, helping the Soweto club to retain their second spot by scoring five league goals with eight assists. Mofokeng was also magnificent in Pirates' CAF Champions League run, netting an impressive five goals with three assists as they reached the semifinals.
Forward: Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)
Rayners enjoyed a rich vein of form for Sundowns, finishing second behind Ribeiro in the top scorers' chart with 14 goals. The 29-year-old joined Sundowns from Stellenbosch at the beginning of the season and settled in well quickly. He also provided nine assists in the league.
Forward: Dzenan Zajmovic (Galaxy)
Not many players can score eight league goals in their first season in SA, but Zajmovic managed to achieve that feat, adding three assists as well. The Bosnian had joined the Rockets last September. The 30-year-old striker's exploits helped Galaxy to finish fifth, their highest ever position.
Bench: Sipho Chaine (Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (Galaxy), Deon Hotto (Pirates), Marcelo Allende (Downs), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch), Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune) Arthur Sales (Sundowns)
Coach: Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns)
Our PSL team of the season
Chipezeze stands out as best keeper, while Chippa's Kwayiba was the best midfielder
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
