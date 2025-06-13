Khumalo confident Bafana will bring their scoring boots in Cosafa semis

Despite showing concern about the lack of scoring in the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in Bloemfontein, Bafana Bafana coach Vela Khumalo is confident about their chances in the semifinal against Comoros at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm).
Bafana qualified for the semifinal after topping Group A with four points despite failing to beat Mauritius in their final game this week. They have scored just two goals in three group games.
What is worrying for Khumalo is that his side are not converting their chances.
“I think our boys need to bring their scoring boots, our sessions have been more on finishing. If you see it at training, we've got players who were on recess and they came back and maybe they left their scoring shoes,” Khumalo told the media.
“But it will come back and I think we will score. In terms of performance and play we have been doing well.”
After a slow start, where they lost their opening match to Mozambique 0-1, Khumalo feels that this affected them, as they were under pressure in the subsequent games.
However, he believes they will be a different team today.
“We didn't start well, you cannot afford to lose your first game, it puts you under pressure and I think it's affected the way we play. We've been missing chances because we were not relaxed in the final third,” he said.
“We were catching up all the time and that in itself affected the way we needed to play and be composed in the box. But now that we are in the semis, it is going to be a completely new ball game altogether.
“We are all equal and we start from scratch and I'm hopeful we will do well.”
