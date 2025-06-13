City aim to make full use of home advantage as Orbit visit

Cape Town City will be looking to take advantage in the PSL promotion playoffs when they host Orbit College at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Orbit and Casric Stars played to a goalless draw in their first match at Olympia Park on Wednesday, and a victory for the Citizens will see them move to the top of the mini-league table with three points.
The Citizens’ interim coach, Diogo Peral, said they will have to make sure they win their game at home to have an early advantage, while insisting they are not taking their opponents for granted.
“Well, we are playing at home and we have to win it. I mean, in these playoffs, it is important that you win your home games as we will be going to venues we are not familiar with,” Peral told Sowetan on Thursday.
“To have that advantage, we have to win this game. The players are looking forward to it, knowing what is at stake, and we can’t mess it up.”
Peral said they are aware of what to expect from Orbit after watching them during their goalless draw with Casric.
“We know what kind of team they are. They are a running team and they are very good on the ball,” he said.
“We won’t take them for granted, and we are not taking anyone lightly. We’ve done our analyses, and we know what to expect from them, and we will do our best to make sure we come out victorious.
“The players were disappointed after the SuperSport United and Golden Arrows game, but have put that aside and are fully focused on this game. They’ve reset everything and are focusing on the playoffs.”
Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye said they are optimistic of getting a positive result in Cape Town, drawing confidence from their good run away in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this past season.
A win for Orbit will see them move to four points and lead the log table.
“We came with a point here, and we protected it. Now we are going to Cape Town. We are good travellers and we are not worried about going there. We are playing opponents that they don’t know, and we don’t know them,” Makhoye told SuperSportTV after their game against Stars.
“So, we will go there and give our best shot, and maybe we will come back with three points from Cape Town.”
SowetanLIVE
City aim to make full use of home advantage as Orbit visit
Coach Peral says Citizens have done home work on playoffs opponents
Image: Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
