Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)
Ndamane, 21, put in a man of the match performance on debut against Tanzania. The lanky left-footed centre-half was just brilliant on the day. His long-range passes helped to launch attacks. Even Broos agreed that Ndamane deserved to be man of the match. The Galaxy defender didn't feature against Mozambique.
Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)
Kwayiba, 25, scored Bafana's first goal against Mozambique. The playmaker missed several clear-cut chances on the day but he was one of the best players on the pitch, also winning the man of the match gong at the end.
Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch)
Cupido's work rate and ability to track back as a striker set him apart from other Bafana strikers. The 24-year-old Stellies man scored the second goal against Mozambique off the bench. Cupido started the first game against Tanzania but couldn't really come out of his shell.
SowetanLIVE
Four stars Broos can't afford to ignore in future
Image: Philip Maeta
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos couldn't stop raving about the performances of his new-look and youthful team during the latest friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique, where he gave several new players their senior national team debuts. We pick four players who impressed the most during these two games, both played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates)
Nkota, 20, made his debut in the goalless draw against Tanzania, coming off the bench for Tshepang Moremi in the 67th minute. Nkota troubled Tanzania's defence but it wasn't meant to be as the game ended scoreless. Broos would include the Pirates star in the starting XI against Mozambique, and that's where he delivered a world-class performance, assisting for both goals as SA won 2-0
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)
Ndamane, 21, put in a man of the match performance on debut against Tanzania. The lanky left-footed centre-half was just brilliant on the day. His long-range passes helped to launch attacks. Even Broos agreed that Ndamane deserved to be man of the match. The Galaxy defender didn't feature against Mozambique.
Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)
Kwayiba, 25, scored Bafana's first goal against Mozambique. The playmaker missed several clear-cut chances on the day but he was one of the best players on the pitch, also winning the man of the match gong at the end.
Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch)
Cupido's work rate and ability to track back as a striker set him apart from other Bafana strikers. The 24-year-old Stellies man scored the second goal against Mozambique off the bench. Cupido started the first game against Tanzania but couldn't really come out of his shell.
SowetanLIVE
Broos looking ahead to selection headache
Sinethemba Badela takes charge at Chippa United
We will play our kind of football at Club World Cup – Williams
Bafana fringe stars show Broos they are ready for the job with win over Mozambique
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos