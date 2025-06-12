Soccer

Four stars Broos can't afford ignore in future

12 June 2025 - 11:13
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mohau Nkota of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos couldn't stop raving about the performances of his new-look and youthful team during the latest friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique, where he gave several new players their senior national team debuts. We pick four players who impressed the most during these two games, both played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates)

Nkota, 20, made his debut in the goalless draw against Tanzania, coming off the bench for Tshepang Moremi in the 67th minute. Nkota troubled Tanzania's defence but it wasn't meant to be as the game ended scoreless. Broos would include the Pirates star in the starting XI against Mozambique, and that's where he delivered a world-class performance, assisting for both goals as SA won 2-0

Khulumani Ndamane
Image: Phakamisa Lensman

Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)

Ndamane, 21, put in a man of the match performance on debut against Tanzania. The lanky left-footed centre-half was just brilliant on the day. His long-range passes helped to launch attacks. Even Broos agreed that Ndamane deserved to be man of the match. The Galaxy defender didn't feature against Mozambique.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)

Kwayiba, 25, scored Bafana's first goal against Mozambique. The playmaker missed several clear-cut chances on the day but he was one of the best players on the pitch, also winning the man of the match gong at the end.

Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch)

Cupido's work rate and ability to track back as a striker set him apart from other Bafana strikers. The 24-year-old  Stellies man scored the second goal against Mozambique off  the bench. Cupido started the first game against Tanzania but couldn't really come out of his shell.

