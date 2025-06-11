Soccer

Orbit plot perfect start for Premiership promotion dream

Team ready for playoffs despite preparations not going according to plan, says coach Makhoye

11 June 2025 - 13:55
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Orbit College are eager for a perfect start to the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs when they host Casric Stars in their first match at Olympia Park Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).

Orbit and Stars finished second and third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) to qualify for the three-team round-robin contest, with Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership in the recently concluded season, the third team.

Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye said they will need to win the first match to set the tone for the remainder of the playoffs programme. “I think the first game is crucial, especially in the playoffs. If we can get a positive result, it is setting you up with a good run for the playoffs,” he told Sowetan on Tuesday.

“So, we are gunning for those three points at home. The players are looking forward to the game. They were frustrated as they didn't know the dates we were starting, but now everyone knows and we just want to get it done because it has been a long season.”

Makhoye said they were ready for the playoffs despite their preparations not going according to plan, as they failed to get friendly matches due to teams being in the off-season. “At last, we’re preparing for something, so we can’t wait,” he said..

“The frustration is gone now, we know what we are doing. The fact that we didn’t play enough friendlies will affect us, but there is nothing we can do. We just have to carry on and try to do our best. It is what it is.”

During the MFC matches, Casric beat Orbit 2-0 in the first game at home, before drawing 2-2 away. They will be motivated to secure a positive result against their rivals. Casric also won two of their last four matches in the MFC, drawing the other two, while Orbit also had a good run winning four of their last five games.  

