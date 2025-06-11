Soccer

'Mbule good for Chiefs but must change'

Troublesome midfielder 'offered' to Amakhosi by agent

11 June 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Clubless Sipho Mbule has been ‘offered’ to Kaizer Chiefs by agent Mike Makaab.
Clubless Sipho Mbule has been ‘offered’ to Kaizer Chiefs by agent Mike Makaab.
Image: Philip Maeta

Would it be worthwhile for Kaizer Chiefs to sign Sipho Mbule despite his well-known off-field troubles?

After his agent, Mike Makaab, publicly declared he had offered the troublesome playmaker to Chiefs, the club’s ex-midfielder Frank Makua endorsed the possible recruitment, but warned the wayward star will have to change his behaviour. 

Mbule’s off-field misdemeanours are well-documented, with Sekhukhune United the latest club to reject him after Mamelodi Sundowns had dispatched him there on loan.

The 27-year-old midfielder is now clubless after Sundowns opted not to renew his contract, prompting Makaab, in a bizarre social media post, to declare he’s been “offered to Chiefs”.

“I think he has to change his attitude. I mean, he's a good player, he has to move away from the off-the-field things,” Makua, a Chiefs legend of the late 90s, told Sowetan yesterday.

I mean, he's a good player, he has to move away from the off-the-field things.
ex-midfielder Frank Makua

“He can be a good player for Chiefs, but it’s all up to him. He has to be disciplined, know when to drink and when not to. He just needs to take things seriously. His style of play can suit the team as well. I think it will be a wise move to take him. But perhaps they are still trying to decide ... as they don’t want people who will give them a headache.”

Makua hopes Mbule won’t end up like Dumisani Zuma and Masibusane Zongo, whose promising careers were destroyed by off-the-field problems. “Remember they [Chiefs] had a player like Zuma, and he had a similar problem off the field, On the field, he was a good player,” he said.

“They could be scared to take that risk again. But let’s hope they will give him the opportunity now, because if he stays long without a team, it will be a big problem... If he gets a team now before the preseason, he will be ready for the new season.”

Chiefs, meanwhile, are said to be possibly interested in signing defender Thabiso Monyane, who was released by Orlando Pirates last week.

SowetanLIVE

Sad day if Celtic buys SuperSport – ex-skipper Katza

Former SuperSport United skipper Ricardo Katza says it would be a sad day in SA football if the club sells itself to Bloemfontein Celtic.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Seema fancies Sekhukhune chances at Downs

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema fancies their chances against inform Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba ...
Sport
3 months ago

Seema happy with Mbule's dedication to Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has praised Sipho Mbule's attitude and gesture to his teammates at the club.
Sport
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire