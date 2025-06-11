Soccer

Mambas coach defends Dove's blunder that led to Bafana's second goal

'It was a mistake...I'm sure he'll improve next game'

11 June 2025 - 09:05
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Manuel Kambala of Mozambique and Luke Leroux of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has defended Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove after his glaring error led to Bafana Bafana's second goal when SA beat the Mambas 2-0 in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Dove, who's likely to leave Chiefs when his contract expires at the end of the month, tried to carry the ball facing his own goal before Mohau Nkota easily dispossessed him to set-up Ashley Cupido to net Bafana's second goal in the 70th minute. Sinoxolo Kwayiba had put the hosts ahead just two minutes into the second stanza.

“It was a mistake that Dove made and he's not happy, especially because he plays here in SA. He's so sad to commit such a mistake but it was an error and it's normal. Dove was out for a very long time because of an injury and he's now coming back,” Conde said.

“He's a very important player for us and I am sure he will improve in the next game. That mistake doesn't define him at all.”

It was a somewhat understrength Mozambique team that played against Bafana. Several key overseas-based players like Geny Catamo, who's on the book of Portuguese champions, CP Sporting, Pepo of Colombian top-flight side Caldas and Gildo Vilanculos of Portuguese Liga 3 club Académica de Coimbra, among others, missing out.

Just like Bafana, Mozambique used the friendly to prepare for September's World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Botswana. The Mambas are second in Group G of the qualifiers on 12 points, three behind leaders Algeria with four games to spare.

“From now until September, we still have three months to prepare. We will observe other players and take it from there,'' Conde said.

