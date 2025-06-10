Sibisi, who skippered Pirates for the better part of the 2024/25 season, also ranks captaining Bafana as his career highlight, thanking Broos for always believing in him as he has hardly missed a Bafana camp since the Belgian arrived in May 2021.
Sibisi promises to guide Bucs' Mbokazi to great Bafana debut
’I play with him at Pirates, so there won’t be any difference at national level’
Image: Philip Maeta
Experienced centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi has committed himself to help his 19-year-old Orlando Pirates teammate Mbekezeli Mbokazi to have a stellar Bafana Bafana debut against Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has already confirmed that skipper Sibisi will partner with newcomer Mbokazi at the heart of defence in this friendly against the Mambas. The 29-year-old Sibisi, who boasts 13 Bafana appearances, agrees with Broos that he's “a perfect choice” to partner Mbokazi, lauding the teenager's character as he vows he'll guide him to have a great first Bafana outing.
“I've played with Mbokazi at club level, so there won't be any difference here at Bafana. He's a very humble boy,'' Sibisi said.
“He takes instructions well, so for me it's very easy to play alongside him. As the coach has said, it's the perfect choice for him to partner with me tomorrow...to give him that guidance and confidence to be able to take his chance. I think tomorrow we'll be able to see the best of him.”
