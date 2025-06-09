Representing Africa in Fifa Club World Cup is a grand feat – Komphela

Describing the impending Fifa Club World Cup as something “deeper than football”, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has emphasised the Brazilians' eagerness to represent Africa well at this global spectacle.
Sundowns left SA shore for the Club World Cup in the USA on Sunday. The local perennial league kings are pitted against German heavyweights, Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense of Brazil and Ulsan of South Korea in Group F of this expanded 32-team Club World Cup, starting from June 14 – July 13 in the States.
“This [the Club World Cup] is bigger than football, this is deeper than football. We're going to sell an African product, we're going to compete with the rest of the world. We're going there to represent Africans,'' Komphela said at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, before their departure.
Komphela also suggested there was no time for them to dwell too much on losing the CAF Champions League final, channelling all their concentration into the Club World Cup. Pyramids of Egypt pipped Sundowns to the Champions League final nearly a fortnight ago, beating them 2-1 in the second leg in Cairo, having frustrated them to a 1-all draw in Tshwane the previous weekend.
“That [the Champions League final] is gone man. We have to embrace the next challenge. It should also give us excitement that now we're going to the Club World Cup. In as much as you also have to pick the pieces from what you went through in the CAF Champions League, but you have to be excited to go to the USA and compete against the best teams in the world,'' Komphela said.
Downs' Club World Cup fixtures
June 18: v Ulsan at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando (12am SA time)
June 21: v Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (6pm SA time)
June 25: v Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida (9pm SA time)
SowetanLIVE
SowetanLIVE
