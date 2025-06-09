Soccer

I always knew I'd make Club World Cup squad – Maema

Downs midfielder says hard work of past two seasons is paying off

09 June 2025 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns
Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

Despite being reduced to a bit-part player recently, featuring in only 17 of Mamelodi Sundowns' 54 games across all competitions this season, midfielder Neo “Billy” Maema has asserted that he always knew he'd make the final squad for the Fifa Club World Cup.

“I always knew that I'd make the squad ... it's not being arrogant, but I feel like this is the work of the players that were here two years ago. We qualified for the Club World Cup two seasons ago, I think," Maela said.

"When you're still on the team, you have to eat the fruit of the work that you've put in.''

He was speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday as Sundowns left for the Club World Cup in the US.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder also didn't hide that he was gutted for his teammates who didn't make the final 23-man squad for the expanded Club World Cup to be staged in the States from June 14 to July 13. Thapelo Maseko, Kobamelo Kodisang and Jody February are some of the players who didn't make the cut.

“I am happy to make the squad, but also disappointed for the ones who didn't make it, but it's a competition, it's a big club. I feel for them because they're my brothers,'' Maema noted.

The Tshwane giants will open their Group F account against South Korean side Ulsan at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 18 (12am SA time).

Other clubs in the group are Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil. Sundowns will be based at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Sundowns are heading to the Fifa event still licking their wounds from a bruising loss to Egyptian side Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final two weeks ago.

“It's a pain in the heart, but we have to forget it [the Champions League final heartache]. “It's another adventure, it's a new experience ... we're playing against the best clubs around the world, so we're looking forward to that and making sure that we let this one [the Champions League final agony] pass,'' Maema said.

SowetanLIVE

Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive

Bafana Bafana ‘B’ team defeated their neighbours Zimbabwe 2-0 to register their first win of the 2025 Cosafa Cup under way in Bloemfontein.
Sport
1 day ago

Satisfied Broos to start with different team against Mozambique

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was left impressed with newbies in their goalless draw against Tanzania in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw

Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania during their dull international friendly at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Koo Peach Halves TVC & Boyscout Advert
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words