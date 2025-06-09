I always knew I'd make Club World Cup squad – Maema

Despite being reduced to a bit-part player recently, featuring in only 17 of Mamelodi Sundowns' 54 games across all competitions this season, midfielder Neo “Billy” Maema has asserted that he always knew he'd make the final squad for the Fifa Club World Cup.
“I always knew that I'd make the squad ... it's not being arrogant, but I feel like this is the work of the players that were here two years ago. We qualified for the Club World Cup two seasons ago, I think," Maela said.
"When you're still on the team, you have to eat the fruit of the work that you've put in.''
He was speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday as Sundowns left for the Club World Cup in the US.
The 29-year-old attacking midfielder also didn't hide that he was gutted for his teammates who didn't make the final 23-man squad for the expanded Club World Cup to be staged in the States from June 14 to July 13. Thapelo Maseko, Kobamelo Kodisang and Jody February are some of the players who didn't make the cut.
“I am happy to make the squad, but also disappointed for the ones who didn't make it, but it's a competition, it's a big club. I feel for them because they're my brothers,'' Maema noted.
The Tshwane giants will open their Group F account against South Korean side Ulsan at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 18 (12am SA time).
Other clubs in the group are Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil. Sundowns will be based at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Sundowns are heading to the Fifa event still licking their wounds from a bruising loss to Egyptian side Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final two weeks ago.
“It's a pain in the heart, but we have to forget it [the Champions League final heartache]. “It's another adventure, it's a new experience ... we're playing against the best clubs around the world, so we're looking forward to that and making sure that we let this one [the Champions League final agony] pass,'' Maema said.
SowetanLIVE
I always knew I'd make Club World Cup squad – Maema
Downs midfielder says hard work of past two seasons is paying off
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Despite being reduced to a bit-part player recently, featuring in only 17 of Mamelodi Sundowns' 54 games across all competitions this season, midfielder Neo “Billy” Maema has asserted that he always knew he'd make the final squad for the Fifa Club World Cup.
“I always knew that I'd make the squad ... it's not being arrogant, but I feel like this is the work of the players that were here two years ago. We qualified for the Club World Cup two seasons ago, I think," Maela said.
"When you're still on the team, you have to eat the fruit of the work that you've put in.''
He was speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday as Sundowns left for the Club World Cup in the US.
The 29-year-old attacking midfielder also didn't hide that he was gutted for his teammates who didn't make the final 23-man squad for the expanded Club World Cup to be staged in the States from June 14 to July 13. Thapelo Maseko, Kobamelo Kodisang and Jody February are some of the players who didn't make the cut.
“I am happy to make the squad, but also disappointed for the ones who didn't make it, but it's a competition, it's a big club. I feel for them because they're my brothers,'' Maema noted.
The Tshwane giants will open their Group F account against South Korean side Ulsan at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 18 (12am SA time).
Other clubs in the group are Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil. Sundowns will be based at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Sundowns are heading to the Fifa event still licking their wounds from a bruising loss to Egyptian side Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final two weeks ago.
“It's a pain in the heart, but we have to forget it [the Champions League final heartache]. “It's another adventure, it's a new experience ... we're playing against the best clubs around the world, so we're looking forward to that and making sure that we let this one [the Champions League final agony] pass,'' Maema said.
SowetanLIVE
Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive
Satisfied Broos to start with different team against Mozambique
Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos