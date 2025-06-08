Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was left impressed with newbies in their goalless draw against Tanzania in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, revealing he'll field a different team when SA host Mozambique on Tuesday.
"As far as I can remember, there was no chance for Tanzania today... there was nothing. I couldn’t ask for more, I am happy with the performance of some players,'' Broos said.
Even so, the Bafana coach suggested there was still room for improvement for some of the players, albeit he made it clear he wasn't going to be hard on them as it was the first time they were with the senior national side.
Satisfied Broos to start with different team against Mozambique
Bafana mentor happy with effort against Tanzania
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was left impressed with newbies in their goalless draw against Tanzania in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, revealing he'll field a different team when SA host Mozambique on Tuesday.
Kickoff in the second friendly at the same venue in Polokwane, Limpopo, is at (7.30pm).
Bafana's starting XI against Tanzania had several debutants like Orlando Pirates duo of Deano van Rooyen and Simphiwe Selepe, alongside Ashley Cupido of Stellenbosch, Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu and Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy, who was voted man of the match, among others.
"As far as I can remember, there was no chance for Tanzania today... there was nothing. I couldn’t ask for more, I am happy with the performance of some players,'' Broos said.
Even so, the Bafana coach suggested there was still room for improvement for some of the players, albeit he made it clear he wasn't going to be hard on them as it was the first time they were with the senior national side.
"There were others, it could have been better but it was for the first time and I can’t be hard on them because the discipline was there. First half was there but the structure was a little bit out of the team in the second half. I saw what I wanted to see and that is the most important thing," Broos stated.
The Bafana coach confirmed that the players who started off the bench on Friday will start against Mozambique. Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is certain to start in goal, while his Bucs teammates of Nkosinathi Sibisi and newcomer Mbekezeli Mbokazi are expected to start in the heart of defence, with Sibisi confirmed as the skipper of the tie.
So, for once, you’ll probably know the starting line-up ahead of time, it will be the players who were on the bench today. It’s that simple,'' Broos said.
