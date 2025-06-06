Stellenbosch defender Fawaaz Basadien, one of the few players in the Bafana Bafana camp who’ve been in the team before, has lauded the squad’s unalterable unity even with several new faces ahead of Friday’s friendly against Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7.30pm.
“One of the things that stands out for me is always the unity in the team,” said Basadien, who was confirmed by coach Hugo Broos as tonight’s skipper. “I mean, whichever player comes in, whichever player goes out, there’s always the same unity and camaraderie in the team, so I think that’s one of the strong points that this team has.
“No matter who’s playing, there’s always that unity and willingness to achieve whatever the whole squad wants to achieve ... there’s no individuals, everybody is helping each other and working together.”
The camp is made up of several youngsters such as Orlando Pirates trio of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota and Simphiwe Selepe, who are part of Bafana for the first time. Mamelodi Sundowns players were excused from the squad due to their team’s congested programme.
Skipper Basadien impressed by Bafana's unity ahead of Tanzania clash
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
As one of the captains of the camp, Basadien has opened his arms to help the youngsters gel with the rest of the team. The Stellies man admitted he never anticipated he’d skipper Bafana this soon, having only made his national team debut in November.
“I am ready and prepared to help those who are young in the team,” he said. “I didn’t expect it [captaining Bafana] to come so soon, but at the same time it’s an honour and a privilege to be the captain of the national team. I mean, it’s one of the things you dream about growing up as a footballer.”
Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi will skipper the side in the second friendly against Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday at 7.30pm, Broos confirmed.
Bafana coach said: “I see a very motivated group, and I am satisfied with what I’ve seen in training. A group that’s aware of the opportunity they have now to be with the national team. These players know that they must grab this opportunity with both hands.”
