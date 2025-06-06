The Citizens will face Motsepe Foundation Championship teams Orbit College and Casric Stars in the promotional playoffs starting on Wednesday. If they win they will retain their Premiership status after finishing in 15th place in the Betway Premiership table, while a victory for either Casric or Orbit will see them join Durban City in the elite league.
Fears for Cape football should City get chop
If they win, Cape Town City will retain their Premiership status after finishing 15th in the Betway Premiership table
With Cape Town City now having to win the playoffs to save their Premiership status – this after losing their arbitration case on Wednesday – ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala feels it would be a sad day for football development if they are relegated.
Tshabalala, alongside former teammate Lehlohonolo Majoro, oversaw a coaching clinic in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, through a partnership with BW Cares Foundation and Betway, where they handed over Manchester City merchandise and football equipment.
The Citizens will face Motsepe Foundation Championship teams Orbit College and Casric Stars in the promotional playoffs starting on Wednesday. If they win they will retain their Premiership status after finishing in 15th place in the Betway Premiership table, while a victory for either Casric or Orbit will see them join Durban City in the elite league.
With Cape Town Spurs already relegated to the ABC Motsepe League, Shabba hopes City will not follow them. "I won't dwell much on the negatives, I give respect to both teams (Spurs and City). They gave a lot of superstars the platform and it will be sad to see those teams go down," Tshabalala said.
"A lot of people are heavily dependent on those teams to earn a living. Besides that, they are teams that contributed immensely to our football. Superstars come from those teams. But Cape Town City still have a chance to fight in the playoffs and I just wish them well."
Tshabalala said initiatives like the coaching clinic were helpful with the development of players. "I, for one, am the product of grassroots football. So, I know the need. I know the situation is dire at the foundation phase. There is a lack of resources, therefore, an initiative of this nature is very important and close to my heart," he said.
"I always advocate for a change at the development phase and hope that this great initiative is a first and there is more coming. Having a team of Manchester City's calibre, as well as contributing in Africa is very important. I think a relationship like this will enable them to have a footprint in Africa, more [so] at the development phase. That's what we are trying to push through these programmes. We are giving young stars a head start. You cannot undermine these programmes."
Promotion playoff Fixtures
June 11: Casric v Orbit,
June 14: CPT City v Orbit
June 18: Casric v CPT City
June 21: Casric v Orbit
June 25: Orbit v CPT City
June 28: CPT City v Casric
