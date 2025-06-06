Downs dominant again in PSL season marred by off-field drama

Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup triumph that ended their long trophy drought and Cape Town City's rather peculiar downturn were some of the major talking points of the 2024/25 season, which again saw Mamelodi Sundowns' juggernaut roll on to an eighth successive league title.
We review the most controversial PSL season, which ended with 15 teams after the Royal AM debacle.
AmaZulu
Finished: sixth
Last season: 11th
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
It was a good campaign for AmaZulu. Only once before have they finished in a higher position in the PSL era (second in 2020/21 under Benni McCarthy). Pablo Franco started the season, but after a string of poor results, he was replaced by Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as joint coaches. Zwane was left to continue as a sole head coach following Vilakazi's surprise exit in February and he managed to guide the club to a respectable position and was rewarded with a contract extension.
Rating: 6/10
Cape Town City
Finished: 15th
Last season: Fifth
MTN8: semifinals
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: first round
City had a season to forget. The Citizens had never finished outside the top eight since coming into the top-flight in the 2016/17 term, but now have to contend with the dreaded playoffs after finishing 15th. City lost 14 league games, more than any other side. Their decline is mysterious as they beefed their squad with quality players such as Fortune Makaringe, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Haashim Domingo, among others.
Rating: 2/10
Chippa United
Finished: 11th
Last season: 12th
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
It was the second season on the trot that Chippa weren't drawn into the relegation debate. At the start of the second half of the campaign, Chilli Boys looked like they were going to make it to the top eight but they tumbled towards the end. Chippa regressed because one of the stars, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, lost form towards the end of the season, forcing coach Thabo September to drop him.
Rating: 4/10
Golden Arrows
Finished: 12th
Last season: Ninth
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: first round
It was a poor campaign for Abafana Bes'thende with their only highlight being a league double over Chiefs. Their inability to put together consistent performances saw them finish in a disappointing 12th place after coming close to the top eight finish. Mabhuti Khenyeza started the season with them but left and Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi took over. The return of Manqoba Mngqithi offered them hope, but he also didn't have much of an impact.
Rating: 3/10
Kaizer Chiefs
Finished: Ninth
Last season: 10th
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: champions
Chiefs will always remember the 2024/25 season as they ended their decade-long trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup, beating their biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates, 2-1 in the final. However, to say Amakhosi's league run was poor would be an understatement. They ended the campaign on a poor note of a nine-match winless streak, where they drew five and lost four games to miss out on the top eight for the second term in a row. That pathetic league campaign, which ended with 12 defeats, has seen coach Nasreddine Nabi's regime called into question.
Rating: 4/10
Magesi
Downs dominant again in PSL season marred by off-field drama
Amakhosi may have ended their trophy lull but flopped big time, while Pirates’ best was still not good enough to overhaul the Brazilians, write Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza
Image: Darren Stewart
Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup triumph that ended their long trophy drought and Cape Town City's rather peculiar downturn were some of the major talking points of the 2024/25 season, which again saw Mamelodi Sundowns' juggernaut roll on to an eighth successive league title.
We review the most controversial PSL season, which ended with 15 teams after the Royal AM debacle.
AmaZulu
Finished: sixth
Last season: 11th
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
It was a good campaign for AmaZulu. Only once before have they finished in a higher position in the PSL era (second in 2020/21 under Benni McCarthy). Pablo Franco started the season, but after a string of poor results, he was replaced by Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as joint coaches. Zwane was left to continue as a sole head coach following Vilakazi's surprise exit in February and he managed to guide the club to a respectable position and was rewarded with a contract extension.
Rating: 6/10
Cape Town City
Finished: 15th
Last season: Fifth
MTN8: semifinals
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: first round
City had a season to forget. The Citizens had never finished outside the top eight since coming into the top-flight in the 2016/17 term, but now have to contend with the dreaded playoffs after finishing 15th. City lost 14 league games, more than any other side. Their decline is mysterious as they beefed their squad with quality players such as Fortune Makaringe, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Haashim Domingo, among others.
Rating: 2/10
Chippa United
Finished: 11th
Last season: 12th
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
It was the second season on the trot that Chippa weren't drawn into the relegation debate. At the start of the second half of the campaign, Chilli Boys looked like they were going to make it to the top eight but they tumbled towards the end. Chippa regressed because one of the stars, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, lost form towards the end of the season, forcing coach Thabo September to drop him.
Rating: 4/10
Golden Arrows
Finished: 12th
Last season: Ninth
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: first round
It was a poor campaign for Abafana Bes'thende with their only highlight being a league double over Chiefs. Their inability to put together consistent performances saw them finish in a disappointing 12th place after coming close to the top eight finish. Mabhuti Khenyeza started the season with them but left and Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi took over. The return of Manqoba Mngqithi offered them hope, but he also didn't have much of an impact.
Rating: 3/10
Kaizer Chiefs
Finished: Ninth
Last season: 10th
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: champions
Chiefs will always remember the 2024/25 season as they ended their decade-long trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup, beating their biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates, 2-1 in the final. However, to say Amakhosi's league run was poor would be an understatement. They ended the campaign on a poor note of a nine-match winless streak, where they drew five and lost four games to miss out on the top eight for the second term in a row. That pathetic league campaign, which ended with 12 defeats, has seen coach Nasreddine Nabi's regime called into question.
Rating: 4/10
Magesi
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Finished: 13th
Last season: NFD champions
Carling Knockout: champions
Nedbank Cup: first round
Magesi once looked like they would head straight back to the second tier. Their form dipped drastically after winning the Carling Knockout, going nine games without a win thereafter, which prompted the club to part ways with coach Clinton Larsen and appoint Owen da Gama. Winning their five home games at Seshego Stadium on the trot between March and May saw Magesi turn the corner. It was drawing the last two games that saw Magesi fail to make the top eight, but, as rookies, they punched way above their weight.
Rating: 5/10
Mamelodi Sundowns
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Finished: champions
Last season: champions
MTN8: semifinals
Carling Knockout: runners-up
Nedbank Cup: semifinals
CAF Champions League: runners-up
Sundowns had another brilliant campaign, winning their eighth successive domestic championship, where they set a few new records, such as being the first team in PSL history to win all their league home games in a season. This was despite replacing coach Mngqithi with Miguel Cardoso just after seven league games. However, failing to win any other cup besides the league stained Sundowns' campaign, especially given that they had invested millions to improve their already star-studded side. The Brazilians were beaten by less-fancied Magesi in the Carling Knockout final, before Pyramids of Egypt pipped them to the Champions League crown.
Rating: 7/10
Marumo Gallants
Finished: 10th
Last season: bought Premiership status
Carling Knockout: semifinals
Nedbank Cup: semifinals
Even before the season started, Gallants had problems after coach Dylan Kerr left a few weeks after joining them in the preseason, after buying Moroka Swallows' status. Coach Dan Malesela took over and the team looked promising, but he was fired due to a series of poor results. Abdeslam Ouaddou took over and guided them to 10th place. In his brief stint with the team, Ouaddou played an exciting brand of football, beating both Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. He has since resigned, citing the club's notorious unprofessional conduct.
Rating: 4/10
Orlando Pirates
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Finished: Second
Last season: Second
MTN: champions
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: runners-up
CAF Champions League: semifinals
Many had hoped that Pirates would challenge Sundowns' hegemony after a promising start to the campaign, winning seven successive league matches. While they were in contention for every trophy towards the end of the season, the Sea Robbers ended on a whimper and had only the MTN8 to show for their efforts. They registered 19 wins in 28 league games, a club record, but that was not enough to come anywhere near Sundowns.
Rating: 6/10
Polokwane City
Finished: Seventh
Last season: Eighth
MTN8: first round
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
Polokwane qualified for the top eight for the second season running, though their points tally dropped from 39 the previous season to 34 this time. Rise and Shine were also one of the only three teams who managed to beat champions Sundowns, alongside TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates in the league. As much as they were solid in the league, Polokwane's run in cup competitions remained relatively poor.
Rating: 5/10
Richards Bay
Finished: Eighth
Last season: 15th
Carling Knockout: semifinals
Nedbank Cup: first round
Coach Brandon Truter was in charge at the beginning of the season and was given a tough top-four mandate, but the club struggled under him, winning one of their eight games before he was fired. Ronnie Gabriel and Papi Zothwane took over and guided the club to a first-ever top-eight finish, a remarkable achievement from them after they saved their status by winning the mini-league promotion playoffs last year.
Rating: 5/10
Sekhukhune United
Image: Philip Maeta
Finished: Fourth
Last season: Fourth
MTN8: first round
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals
CAF Confed Cup: Second preliminary round
Under coach Lehlohonolo Seema, Babina Noko looked stable, but the team made a surprise decision to fire him, hiring Eric Tinkler. Tinkler could only guide the club to a fourth-place finish and missed out on the CAF Confederation Cup place after failing to win any of their last three matches. It was a solid campaign for Babina Noko, but their cup record remains poor.
Rating: 5/10
Stellenbosch
Finished: Third
Last season: Third
MTN8: runners-up
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals
CAF Confed Cup: semifinals
Stellenbosch had a splendid campaign once again. While most PSL teams tend to struggle juggling continental football with the domestic championship, Stellies managed to find joy in competing on all fronts. Beating Zamalek in the second leg of the Confederation Cup quarterfinals in Cairo to reach the semifinals was one of Stellenbosch's major achievements. Stellies sold key players in striker Iqraam Rayners, skipper Deano van Rooyen and midfielder Jayden Adams, but still managed to remain competitive.
Rating: 6/10
SuperSport United
Finished: 14th
Last season: Seventh
MTN8: first round
Carling Knockout: first round
Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals
SuperSport had a horrible campaign. This was the first time they finished outside the top eight in the PSL era. Matsatsantsa spent the better part of the season fighting relegation, winning only six league matches. The slump in form saw coach Gavin Hunt fired, with Andre Arendse taking over. Arendse could not improve the side and needed a controversial final half against Golden Arrows to avoid the playoffs. Rumours of the club being up for sale again didn't help them, but they were truly horrible all season long due to injuries and a thin squad.
Rating: 2/10
TS Galaxy
Finished: Fifth
Last season: Sixth
MTN8: first round
Carling Knockout: quarterfinals
Nedbank Cup: second round
Galaxy went from being winless in their first six league fixtures to securing a top-five place – their highest finish. During their 10-game unbeaten streak in the league, Galaxy won five and drew five under new coach Adnan Beganovic, who had replaced Sead Ramovic. Beganovic, who had assisted Ramovic for two years, was helped by goals from recruit Dzenan Zajmovic, who helped fill the void left by Lehlohonolo Mojela.
Rating: 5/10
SowetanLIVE
Taifa Stars who could trouble Bafana
Fears for Cape football should City get chop
Skipper Basadien impressed by Bafana's unity ahead of Tanzania clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos