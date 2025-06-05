'Humiliated' Kadodia awaits PSL to confirm Durban's promotion

After protests against Durban City were dismissed on Monday and the club officially promoted to the Betway Premiership, chairman Farook Kadodia says he has never endured that kind of humiliation in his football career.
Durban are finally the official champions of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after an arbitration dismissed two cases against them.
The trophy and prize money were not presented to Durban because there was a case pending by JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs over the registration of winger Saziso Magawana by the KwaZulu-Natal team.
Kadodia is sad his side were denied a fair opportunity to be handed the medals and trophy after clinching the promotion last month.
“We were denied the opportunity of celebrating and showing everybody that we won the league fairly. And there was no trophy handover, no medal, players worked hard the whole year and were denied that opportunity,” Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.
“The arbitration... award we were very confident that the player was registered correctly and that's why we played him for 27 matches. If we had any doubt about the player, we wouldn't have played him right until the last game.
“We are happy now that we are waiting for the PSL [Premier Soccer League] to recognise our promotion. We've not received any communication from them whatsoever, so once that comes in, I will make a different statement.”
Kadodia insisted that there was not even a point where they were panicking during the case as they knew they had done things correctly.
“The only issue that I was very disappointed about was this kind of case came out from JDR and I have my reservations about how it came up because, at the end of the day, the club suffered a lot of humiliation,” he said.
“Certain areas of the media were fully supportive of the case and were repeating the fact that Durban City could get relegated and we would be punished by deducting points and so on.
“For the integrity of myself and the whole team and in my entire career of football, I have been with the PSL since 2003 and I have never endured this kind of humiliation.”
'Humiliated' Kadodia awaits PSL to confirm Durban's promotion
Chairman still abashed club was denied fair chance for medals, trophy handover after clinching promotion
Image: Darren Stewart
